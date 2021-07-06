GARDENER COLUMN: Help your garden feed you

After July 1, apply a side dressing of 5-10-5 or superphosphate between your onion rows to promote bulbing. Phosphate is also good for other root crops such as beets, carrots, potatoes, leeks, garlic and kohlrabi but remember to only side dress at this time. With the strange weather of hot and cold streaks so far, it has been causing some onion plants to bolt or flower. Once an onion has bolted, there is nothing you can do. There is no benefit to removing the flower stem. Do not worry though; the onion will still be edible, but smaller. Use these onions first as it will be very difficult to store them effectively. Keep an eye on your onions, garlic, and potatoes and be prepared to harvest them when their tops start to shrivel. Replant lettuces and spinach for a fall crop. This time though plant them a little deeper than you did in the spring and mulch lightly. Also plant beets, kale, bunching onions and cucumbers for a fall harvest. Because seeds need moist soil to germinate, try and plant right before it rains if rain is in the forecast. Many of the seeds I planted last week right before the rain have sprouted nicely. You’ll have to keep the soil moist but it’s nice when nature lends a helping hand. If you have had tomato fungus in the past or it’s very warm—82-86 Fahrenheit, and humid—rainy, heavy dew over 90% humidity, start regularly applying a fungicide that contains copper or chlorothalonil before the symptoms appear.