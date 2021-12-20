GARDENER COLUMN: Holiday cactus can rebloom for years

Irregular amounts of water – underwatering and then overwatering to compensate, is another common problem. As these plants are succulents, it’s not uncommon to notice that they are underwatered until it’s too late. Most people then overwater to make up for the shortage. If you underwatered your plant, it’s best to try and bring it back to health slowly with smaller, more frequent waterings than one big overwatering. Overwatering can cause the plant to become waterlogged and the remaining roots to rot. Overwatering can also create blister-like spots on the segments. This can also be caused by low light and temperature drops at night. If the blisters burst, the cause dead corky tissue on the segments. Of course, you still need to deal with mealy bugs, spider mites, aphids, and sometimes fungus gnats, especially if your plants “summered” outdoors. I now have one that has fungus gnats. Fungus gnats like moisture so this one is a little wetter than it should be. In addition to making sure I let the cactus’ soil get dry on top, I’m going to water that one from the bottom and make sure it doesn’t have any water in its saucer until the gnats go away. I’m also going to fill a little container of cider vinegar, water, and dish soap and place the container on top of the soil to attract and drown them. The recipe is one part vinegar to one part water and a couple drops of dish soap – this works for fruit flies as well.