GARDENER COLUMN: Hop to April gardening tasks for flowers and more

As I write this article, I look out my window into my side yard and I still see snow. I am longing for some spring blooms. My tulips and daffodils have started to peek out and are about 1-2 inches tall. My hellebores, also known as the Lenten rose, are still under some snow in the side yard, but what is showing is very green. I expect to see flowers on them soon as they are a very early bloomer. I don’t have any crocus for some odd reason, but my sister who lives in Rock Springs says hers are blooming. Spring has sprung and it can’t come fast enough for this gardener. If you’re like me and are still waiting for spring blooms to arrive, you can bring in a few branches from your spring-flowering trees and shrubs to force them to bloom. Some great ones are forsythia, witch hazel, eastern red bud, cherry, pussy willow, and even lilacs. We have pussy willows that grow nearby that have already started to “bloom” so they won’t even need to be forced. If you decided to cut some branches, choose a day with above freezing temps and select 1-2-foot branches that won’t be missed—especially if you’re cutting a branch or two from your neighbor’s shrub—using proper pruning techniques. Once you bring the branches indoors, cut a cross in the bottom of the branch and place them in a container or vase filled with room temperature water. Place your bouquet in bright indirect light away from drafts. Recut the ends every day and change the water every few days. I do have four planted containers in my garage that I planted last fall with daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths that I will bring out this week. Two have sprouted so it is definitely time. Between the forced branches and those potted plants, I should have some spring blooms.