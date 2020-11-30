GARDENER COLUMN: Houseplants for low light

My granddaughter asked me for some suggestions for houseplants that she could grow in her bedroom. I was pretty excited to help her with this request as I like to think it means she’s going to grow up and have a deep interest in gardening like me. Of course, if I want to foster this interest, I want to make sure she has success with her plants. Unfortunately, she has a bedroom that has relatively low light. In our current home, we have several very nice east- and south-facing windows so I typically get plenty of light for my house plants. That makes me more familiar with medium-light and high-light plants. I also know new plant parents tend to forget to water or overwater and place plants where they look good initially instead of where they will thrive. I speak from experience, having moved many of my husband’s thriving houseplants to locations that would fill a dark empty spot where they eventually had to be saved from me. It’s true, I have not always been good at keeping houseplants.