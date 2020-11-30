GARDENER COLUMN: Houseplants for low light

“There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments.” — Janet Kilburn Phillips
My granddaughter asked me for some suggestions for houseplants that she could grow in her bedroom. I was pretty excited to help her with this request as I like to think it means she’s going to grow up and have a deep interest in gardening like me. Of course, if I want to foster this interest, I want to make sure she has success with her plants. Unfortunately, she has a bedroom that has relatively low light. In our current home, we have several very nice east- and south-facing windows so I typically get plenty of light for my house plants. That makes me more familiar with medium-light and high-light plants. I also know new plant parents tend to forget to water or overwater and place plants where they look good initially instead of where they will thrive. I speak from experience, having moved many of my husband’s thriving houseplants to locations that would fill a dark empty spot where they eventually had to be saved from me. It’s true, I have not always been good at keeping houseplants.
All plants need light and water, but each plant’s needs are different. The key to success is understanding your plant’s individual needs. Just like other gardeners, I learned from my successes and my failures. From these, I have learned there are several very hardy houseplants that do well in in low light and will even do okay if they don’t get watered as regularly as they should. This is primarily why I like outdoor gardening. Nature steps in at times and handles the watering for me. However, this won’t happen in the house, so water, it’s important to keep that component in mind.
Here are a few low-light plants that are a little more forgiving and some will do well even if you forget to water regularly. I should know as they are thriving in my own home right now.
Snake Plant, also known as “mother-in-law tongue,” is an extremely tough plant. The version most of us are familiar with is the one with tall, sharp leaves. They can be plain green or edged with yellow. They are slow growing, long-lived and can handle very low light. As it is native to the dry, rocky habitat of west Africa, it will still survive if you forget to water it. However, it does not like to be overwatered.
Pothos Vine, aka “devils ivy,” is another tough plant to kill. Many of us have seen this vigorous grower creeping across the tops of cupboards and cubicles and down, along the floor. If it gets more light, it will have variegated color of yellow and white but in lower light, it will be more green. This plant also survives inconsistent watering along with low light.
Philodenron Vine has dark green, heart-shaped leaves. This vine really prefers bright light but it will grow in low light. However, pinching the tips regularly will help fuller growth. It also handles the occasional missed watering as well.
Peace Lily comes in several sizes, has glossy green leaves, doesn’t mind lower light and is very hardy. I have one that is 12-years-old from my mother’s funeral and has been moved around my house numerous times over the years. Some peace lilies are 2-3 feet tall whereas the smaller ones are only 8-10-inch container plants. If it gets more light, you will also get attractive white, long-lasting flowers. Although it needs more water than the other houseplants I’ve mentioned, this plant will tell you when it needs water. It’ll simply wilt but it will quickly bounce back with water.
ZZ Plant, zamioculcas zamiifolia, is another easy-to-care-for house plant. It has really, glossy green leaves on long strappy stems and is a great plant for beginner gardeners. It does not like direct sunlight at all, in fact it will grow in very little light so you could consider having this plant even in a windowless bathroom. It should only be watered after the soil dries out; thus, being more forgiving to the forgetful waterer.
Spider Plant is the last one that I’ll mention. This plant has solid green or variegated leaves and typically prefers medium light. The reason I added this one to the list is that it is a fairly vigorous grower, but it will tolerate low light and can handle the occasional dry spell. With regular watering, it will easily create new babies for you to cut off and start new plants.
There are a number of plants that will survive in low light but for beginners that have to learn about both light and water needs for plants, these plants make excellent first choices. They are also good for those of us that have busy lives or want some green even when we don’t have the most ideal plant locations. If you want to learn more about selecting indoor houseplants, check out these articles from the University of Maryland Extension, https://extension.umd.edu/hgic/topics/selecting-indoor-plants or the University of Minnesota Extension, https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/light-requirements-houseplants. Both are excellent resources to help you select and care for your houseplants. Now I just have to propagate a few plants for my granddaughter; I have just enough time to get some started for Christmas. Maybe, I’ll have to show how to make a macramé hanger to go with them now that they are back in style.
If anyone is interested in purchasing a 2021 Phenology Calendar, they are now available in the Extension Sauk County Office. Phenology is the study of seasonal events in nature such as when robins return or when goldenrods boom. Contact the Sauk County Extension office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@wisc.edu to reserve copies. These calendars are fantastic for nature lovers and gardeners alike; the cost is $15.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.
