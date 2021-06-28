GARDENER COLUMN: Insects and other bugs to watch for in the garden

While you are in the vegetable garden, check your tomato plants to see if they need pruning. I pruned all mine this past weekend. Pruning increases airflow and removes leaves that touch the soil; all of which can help minimize the damage from diseases such as septoria leaf spot, early blight and bacterial spot. When pruning, remove any leaves that would touch the soil and remove any suckers. Also tie up the tomato plants as they grow. If you haven’t already, mulch under those tomato plants to help reduce splash up when it rains or when you water and to retain as much moisture as possible.

June is when the dreaded squash vine borer visits the garden. When I lived in Missouri, these did a number on my zucchini and other squash. Watch for an orange and black, day-flying moth near your vine crops. They lay their eggs at the base of the vine. Check the base closely and look for any eggs; smash any that you find. If you see any sawdust looking material at the base of your vines, the borer has already entered your vines. You can slice the vines open lengthwise and remove any bores that you find. Then bury the vine, water to keep the soil moist, and hopefully the vine will develop new roots. It worked for me in Missouri; I’m hoping I won’t have to deal with them this year.

A lot is going on in the flower gardens as well. I started a shade garden about three years ago and it is starting to really fill in. This past weekend my daughter and her best friend since kindergarten came out to help me move some plants and they spotted some slugs. There are a couple ways to control slugs. You can place boards in your garden or put small, shallow containers of beer around your hostas and other slug-susceptible plants. If you use beer, the slugs will crawl into the containers and drown. If you put down boards, they’ll crawl underneath during the night. Come morning, you can turn over the boards and destroy them. I don’t share my beer, so I’ll just have to put down a few boards. Start watching for Japanese beetle scouts and be prepared to destroy them. They’ll be showing up soon and if you stop the scouts from telling the rest of their buddies about your garden, the better off you’ll be. I’ve never been successful, but I keep trying. Of course, at this time you may need to do some weeding in your gardens. The best way to keep weeds down in the vegetable garden is to mulch. I have raised garden beds so it’s easy for me to mulch. If you haven’t already added some mulch, weed and then immediately add some mulch for what you’ve just weeded. My flowerbeds always need some weeding and I have an awesome way to do it. I always have plants that need dividing or I’ve purchased some to put in my beds; so I find a “weedy spot,” weed it, and then put in my new plant. I like to think I’m extra efficient as I do some weeding and planting at the same time. Overall, it is a great time to be gardening in Sauk County.