GARDENER COLUMN: Invasive plants to watch for

I recently had the pleasure of taking a guided tour of the Riverland Conversancy Merrimac Preserve on Highway 113 located between Devil’s Lake State Park near Roznos Meadow Trailhead and the town of Merrimac. This is a very nice conservation area with tons of trails that is close to our home. Within the more than 1,600 acres, you can explore wetlands, prairies, oak savannas, woodlands, and various streams and lakes. It’s pretty spectacular. During our guided tour, we were able to enjoy some of the wildflowers that were just starting to bloom such as the lupine and marsh marigold. I really loved seeing the marsh marigold as it was a reminder of the ones that my grandmother had transplanted to her wet area of the yard. It made me consider my own yard to see if I had a place to plant some marsh marigold.