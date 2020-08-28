GARDENER COLUMN: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, tomato season

If you intentionally or accidentally planted more than your family can consume fresh during the season, canning and/or freezing your garden produce is a great way to enjoy later this fall and winter. My green, purple and yellow beans are producing well this year, so I have frozen and canned several pints. This past weekend, I canned eight quarts of whole tomatoes and 18 pints of spaghetti sauce, made fire-roasted cherry tomato sauce, and froze several bags of cauliflower and broccoli. With all this produce, it’s extremely important to use the right method to process your produce. I forgot that beans were a low-acid food and needed to be processed via a pressure cooker, even though I read the recipe twice. I lost a couple pints from one of my previous canning sessions but was able to reprocess pints later because I discovered my error right after I completed my water bath canning. A lot of work goes into preserving your produce and your time and safety is important. To help ensure your safety and your food preservation efforts are not in vain, use research-tested food preservation recipes. Two great resources regarding research-tested food preservation include fyi.extension.wisc.edu/safefood for safe and healthy food for your family and nchfp.uga.edu for the National Center for Home Food Preservation.