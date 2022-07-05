GARDENER COLUMN: July’s arrival creates a new gardening to-do list

It’s not like there isn’t enough other gardening tasks that I had to go looking for a new project. With July’s arrival, there are more new things to do. It’s time to mulch the peonies and remove the seed pods. Doing so will help keep them looking like a nice shrub in the garden. Pinch back new growth on late-blooming mum a half inch to encourage bushiness and prevent flopping over. I didn’t get some of my sedum pinched back in time and now one has flopped over, leaving the center exposed. The plant isn’t damaged, but it doesn’t look as nice as it could. Remove infected leaves from hollyhocks to control rust. The chicory is starting to bloom alongside the roads so the Japanese beetle scouts should be arriving soon. Inspect your plants daily, especially those that are susceptible to the beetles—my cannas—and be prepared to pick and toss them into a bucket of soapy water. I like to do my inspection in the morning – I walk around my garden with a cup of coffee in one hand, a bucket of soapy water in the other, and search for beetles. Hopefully, the beetles hit the bucket and not my coffee cup. It’s a busy time in the vegetable garden. My lettuce is just about done, my spinach has started to bolt, and my peas need to be picked. If you grow garlic, cut off the scapes so they produce larger bulbs—added bonus, scapes are delicious. Throughout the month, harvest potatoes, onions, and garlic when the tops start to shrivel. After harvesting these early crops, plant lettuce and spinach for fall. Pre-germinate them on a moist paper towel or simply plant them just a little deeper than you would have in the spring and mulch lightly. You can also plant, collards, kale, and even cucumbers for fall harvest. Replace any mulch that has broken down and keep weeds in check, so they don’t go to seed. As for garden pests, be on the lookout for the dreaded squash vine borer. I try keeping my stems near the base of my plant wrapped so they can’t easily attack my plants. The imported cabbageworm moth made its appearance in my garden, so I had to break out the Bt—bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki.