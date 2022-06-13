GARDENER COLUMN: June gardening tasks

‘I want it said of me by those who knew me best, that I always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where I thought a flower would grow.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

June has finally arrived and with it comes graduation parties, weddings and of course, lots of gardening. It’s been a couple busy weeks for me, so my gardening tasks are falling behind. I still have plants to get in the ground, beds to be weeded and then planted, and then there’s the general maintenance of the rest of the beds. I use my regular garden walks to see what is growing and blooming, but also to see what other things need my attention.

Walk through your gardens and take note of things that should be done. Pay attention to your roses and peonies and destroy any diseased foliage or flowers immediately. If your houseplants “summer” outdoors, place them outside in a shady place once nighttime temps stay above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Gradually acclimate them to light. Dig and divide any non-blooming daffodils to stimulate them. For larger dahlias, pinch off all but one shoot per clump. Cut back delphiniums once they’re done blooming. Apply fertilizer to perennial beds if they need it. Start watching roadside ditches for blooming chicory; it’s an indicator plant that the Japanese beetle scouts have arrived and to take action to prevent damage from squash vine borers. Japanese beetles typically don’t arrive until closer to the end of June but if the chicory is blooming, the conditions are right for their arrival.

In the vegetable garden, keep a close eye on tomatoes and control for diseases. Dispose of any diseased foliage or plants immediately – just not in your compost pile. Key methods for disease prevention are: maintaining proper plant spacing, pruning to improve air flow, and mulching to prevent soil-borne disease from splashing up onto the underside of leaves. Clean tomato cages or support systems with 10% bleach solution before using. Plant peppers, eggplant, sweet potatoes, and late potatoes if you haven’t already. This year, I’m planting some of my peppers in our greenhouse beds in the hopes of giving them a little extra heat and hopefully extend the season if the fall turns cool early. If you have space, plant successive crops of beans, beets, carrots, kohlrabi, corn, turnips, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. Mulch your garden after a deep watering or a good rain to help retain the moisture. Keep an eye out for cabbage worms and loopers on cole crops. Cabbage worms are velvety green larvae with a few faint yellow stripes. Cabbage loopers are yellow-green caterpillars. Both are quite destructive. Use row covers to deter adult cabbage worm butterflies. Also, consider planting thyme near your cole crops as a deterrent. Manually remove the eggs if possible. I use Bt -bacillus thuringiensis kurstacki—every one to two weeks to help control these pests. Finally, start Brussels sprout seedling for transplanting into the garden in July.

Once spring-blooming shrubs finish blooming, remove leggy and old branches at the ground level. Also remove any suckers from fruit trees and continue applying fungicide on trees and small fruits. If you want to encourage larger, better-flavored fruit and prevent damage to overburdened branches, thin fruit after the natural June fruit drop. Thin apples four- to six-inches apart; plums, three-inches apart; and pears six-inches apart.

Finally, get inspired by some local gardeners. On July 30, the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will hold its 2022 annual Garden Tour of eight private and two public gardens in the Baraboo area. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for SCMGA Garden Tour.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.