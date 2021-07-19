GARDENER COLUMN: Learning to love your imperfect garden

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side!”—Ricky Gervais
July is typically the month where I have a moment or two to catch my breath, sit back, and enjoy many of my summer blooms. Daylilies are one of my favorite flowers and right now, my more than 200 different daylilies are blooming. Come this weekend, it should be quite spectacular – just in time for the surprise 50th birthday party for one of my younger sisters. The party is being held in our backyard and I will have built-in decorations. Don’t worry, by the time you read this, the party will be over.
I just visited a stunning garden of one of my fellow master gardeners. She has taken a smaller in-town yard and turned it into a garden oasis with tons of ornamentals, herbs, and vegetables. I was in sensory heaven. After seeing her stunning garden, I have a hard time not seeing the weeds in my own garden that I haven’t had time to deal with yet. My goal was to have everything in my gardens trimmed, weeded, and neatly edged before the surprise birthday party and my daughter’s bridal shower at the end of the month, also being held in my backyard.
I recently read an article entitled, “How to Love Your Imperfect Home,” and many of the points the author made pertained to gardening. Here’s a few things you can do to learn how to love, accept and enjoy your imperfect garden.
Stop comparing your garden to others. It’s really hard to do when you see everyone’s posts of their spectacular flowers blooming in their yards and or all the vegetables they are harvesting in their gardens. It’s also hard when you visit a beautifully maintained botanical garden where everything is placed just so. At this point, take the time to realize there is no perfect yard – and enjoy the one you have.
Focus on what is going well in your garden. Look at your garden with an eye that appreciates what is going on right in your garden. Your garden is always going to have things you want to change or fix. Instead of focusing on what’s wrong in your garden, take the time to appreciate what is doing well and learn from it so you can replicate it in other parts of your garden.
Make a realistic, practical list of garden improvements. This doesn’t mean make a wish list; instead, consider the time and budget you have for your garden. I tend to take on multiple projects each summer and many times, they don’t all get done because I’m not great at accepting how much time each project takes. You don’t have to accomplish everything in one season, instead do what you can and be happy when you accomplish it.
Strive to cross one thing off the list each season. Getting started is many times the hardest step. Break your projects up into smaller steps and cross those steps off one at a time. That will help make those bigger projects much easier to accomplish when you measure your progress. For me, that means selecting one garden bed at a time to focus on doing major changes within it. I still have to do other garden maintenance, particularly in my vegetable garden, but major garden bed overhauls should only be done one at a time.
Step back, view your garden with fresh eyes, and enjoy it. Then take a practical approach to what you want to change and go for it.
I also want to share a tip I learned for helping deal with Japanese beetles. According to horticulture educator, Tim Ripp, don’t mow your lawn any shorter than 3-inches. Japanese beetles like shorter, well-manicured grass, as it is easier for them to lay eggs. He also shared this article https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/japanese-beetle to learn more about controlling them. I’ve always used Neem oil and handpicking for control, but the article mentioned a couple insecticides that have minimal impact on beneficial insects and other non-target organism. One is chlorantraniliprole, the active ingredient in Acelepryn, and has been shown to provide 28 days of effective Japanese beetle. It can be used on trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials. Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. galleriae or Btg is also a reduced risk insecticide. It can be found as the active ingredient in products such as beetleGONE!
Until next week, I’ll be scouting for Japanese beetles and enjoying my imperfect garden.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.