GARDENER COLUMN: Lots of garden tasks with summer’s early arrival

“Plant and your spouse plants with you; weed and you weed alone.”—Jean-Jacques Rousseau

I continue to clean and weed my garden beds. It is a lonely task; my husband is helpful with most gardening tasks, but this is one task he conveniently makes himself absent. With eight large perennial beds, six cutting gardens, and eight vegetable beds, I have a lot of work and I would appreciate the help. Don’t feel bad for me though; this is the guy who installed two hanging retractable hose reels, got the tractor’s bucket put back on for moving mulch, set up the trellising for the tomatoes, and got my greenhouse fully operational this year. I resolve this fall I will cut most everything back, mulch my leaves, and then spread them back into my flowerbeds. This will help curb spring weeds and still provide a home for over wintering insects. Come next spring, I might have a chance of getting my flower beds ready before summer arrives.

We should be past the point of frost so you can plant any stored geraniums; you’ll see new growth in about a week. Start checking your mums; once they reach six inches, pinch off one-half of it and continue until July to encourage them to be bushier. As spring blooming bulbs fade, remove the faded flowers, but allow the foliage to die back naturally to put energy back into the bulbs. I typically interplant my mums and daffodils as the mums’ summer growth covers the dying leaves of the daffodils. Pinch your annuals when they are four to six inches tall to promote growth. Stake your delphinium and put rings around your peonies before they get too tall. Plant and stake dahlia divisions. I potted up mine earlier in the season, so I’ll be putting out nearly 40 full-size plants. I already have stakes set aside for them.

In the vegetable garden, plant celery, melons, squash, cucumbers, pumpkins, and my favorite, tomatoes. When you plant tomatoes, remove the lower leaves, and bury the stems a little deeper to provide stability. Place a thin layer of newspaper and then a layer of straw mulch under the tomatoes. This will help retain soil moisture and prevent soil-borne diseases such as verticillium wilt or fusarium wilt from splashing up on the bottom of tomato leaves. Try to plant tomatoes in a different location than last year. A three- to five-year rotation is recommended if possible. Store extra seeds in a cool, dry location for future use. Cover beans, cucumbers, and melons with lightweight floating row covers after planting to aid insect control. Record when strawberries bloom; you can expect strawberries in about 30 days.

Continue to prune junipers, arborvitae, yews, and hemlock through early summer. Hedges can also be pruned, smaller at the top and wider at the base. Prune pines by cutting two-thirds of the new growth. Prune spring blooming shrubs shortly after they flower. Finally, mow your yard before dandelions go to seed. My grass is tall right now but I’m waiting for the dandelions to finish blooming for the pollinators. Once I start seeing those seed heads though, the mower will come out. I had to dig out too many dandelions out of my flower beds this year. I don’t mind them in my grass, but once they are in my flower beds, it’s no holds barred. Enjoy the beautiful weather and happy weeding, I mean planting.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.