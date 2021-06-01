GARDENER COLUMN: Lots to do in the garden in June

If you had any large clumps of daffodils that didn’t bloom, dig and divide them now. Fertilize perennial beds and spring-blooming bulbs to feed perennials that are actively growing and provide the nutrients bulbs need to form next year’s flowers. Continue pinching back chrysanthemums to encourage bushiness. Stop around the last week of June. You should have finished up most of the dividing of your perennials by now. I do my best to divide in spring but I get behind most years, so I still divide and move my plants if needed throughout early summer. I just accept that they might not look awesome this year. Our gardening friend had a situation that resulted in having to move a hosta he found being smothered by the neighboring bleeding heart. I was the lucky recipient of this hosta and we’re hoping it’s an offshoot of his nearby large blue hosta. The color isn’t as blue as his other hosta that were near it, but I’m hoping it’s because it was being smothered rather than reverting back to the original mother plant color. Blue or not, I am still excited to get another hosta for my shade garden. In turn, I dug a couple Brussels sprouts plants for him to transplant and enjoy in his garden that I had planted too close together. They will be much happier with more space to spread out and I was always taught to share.