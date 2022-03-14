GARDENER COLUMN: Maple syrup making at Mackenzie

Did you ever wonder how maple syrup is made from trees? I become aware of this interesting subject while volunteering for the Mackenzie Center Maple Program. Each spring a group of volunteers, assisted by DNR staff, get together at the Mackenzie Center near Poynette to teach as many as 1,000 fourth-graders about maple syrup production.

Since maple trees don’t grow everywhere, maple syrup production in the United States occurs mainly in the northeast and the northern Midwest where maples grow. According to University of Wisconsin-Extension, Wisconsin currently is fourth in production of maple syrup, behind Vermont, New York and Maine. In an effort to increase production, there is a new three-year, USDA Acer Access and Development grant that will allow the UW-Madison Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts in Wisconsin. These efforts are targeted to help those woodland owners who in the past have been underutilized.

Sugar maples have sap with the highest sugar content, about 2-2.5%. This comes from the photosynthesis and carbohydrate production from the previous growing season, which results in better flavored syrup than from other maple species. Nonetheless, it still takes about 43 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup from them. Syrup can be made from other trees, including sycamore, basswood, birch, and box elder; however, the quality and quantity of their sap is different. Due to its high sugar content and to certain amino acids, and other compounds which give it a unique flavor, sugar maple is the preferred tree for syrup making.

Sap flows in the trees when daytime temperatures are above freezing and nighttime temperatures are below freezing, affecting pressures that build up in the trees. These pressure changes force the sap upward to supply nourishment to develop the tree’s buds. It also allows tree roots to absorb water from the soil. If a tree is tapped when the sap is running like this, the sap will flow out of the tree and be able to be collected in buckets or other containers. This needs to be done before the buds are fully developed, as that adversely alters the flavor of the syrup.

Once the sap is collected, it needs to be boiled down into syrup. At the Mackenzie Center this begins at the Wallen Sugarhouse, a highly ventilated building built specifically for this purpose, using a flat pan evaporator technology that dates to about the Civil War. The goal is to convert the sap which has a very low sugar concentrate into syrup of 66% sugar concentrate. This intensive boiling-down process must be monitored carefully so it does not burn or otherwise ruin the batch of sap which has taken a lot of hard work to collect.

Once the sap is evaporated to near 64% sugar, it is taken indoors to the Finishing House. This is a modern kitchen area where the sap can be carefully cooked down to the 66% concentrate of maple syrup. Then it is canned in pint-sized glass jars to be preserved for later use.

The Friends of the Mackenzie Center hold an annual Maple Festival, April 2 this year, where you can watch these processes for yourself and eat some tasty maple treats. If you want more information on this and other volunteer opportunities there, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/education/mackenzie/volunteer. More information on the USDA Acer Access and Development grant can be found by contacting UW Extension.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9688.