“Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” ― Lewis Grizzard

It was a busy gardening week at our house. I took some houseplant cuttings to root in water. I started some sweet potatoes so I can get some slips to grow in my garden later. I planted geraniums, begonias, and petunias from seed and got them set up on my grow station complete with grow lights and heat mats. I’m most excited about starting a flat of artichokes. They’re going to be a challenge as they have a very long growing season but I’m planning to finish growing them in my greenhouse. I even had to deal with some of last year’s gardening efforts. We had to free up room in our freezer because our venison order of brats, breakfast and Italian sausage, and ring bologna was finished. That meant I had to pull out the last four bags of frozen tomatoes, so I made pizza sauce. Our house smelled like an Italian restaurant. The date on the bags was October 2022 – last year was a long growing season for me.

I definitely have a case of gardening fever and March has some gardening tasks to help take care of my fever. Indoors, it’s time to resume your fertilizer schedule of your houseplants. It’s also a good time to take cuttings of your houseplants for propagation. I’m hoping to grow some more African violets and some succulents to use for a couple projects. Water and feed your amaryllis to keep the foliage growing. Start slow-growing annual seeds and plant tuberous begonias indoors. They can be transferred in April to a cold frame. Also start your cabbage, celery, cauliflower, head lettuce, and parsley seedlings. Check your stored vegetables and discard any spoiled ones. We lost quite a few of our delicata squash as we left the garage door open a little too long during one of those recent cold spells.

Once the snow melts, resist the urge to run out and start digging in your vegetable gardens. Give the soil time to dry out a bit, as wet soil will compact very easily. If you have to get in there, put down boards or stepping stones to walk on. This might be the case if you have parsnips, carrots, and other ground-stored crops that need to be harvested before they start to sprout. Rake off last year’s mulch so the soil can dry and get warmed by the sun. Remove any plant material you missed last fall. Give your compost pile a turn, and add some fresh manure to help restart the composting process.

It’s still too early to remove the mulch from your perennials. As spring bulbs peak up, remove some, but not all, of the mulch from around them. Finish up pruning dormant trees, summer flowering shrubs—ones that bloom after the end of June, fruit trees, berry bushes, and grapes. Service your lawn mower and sharpen the blades if you didn’t do it last fall. Check gardening tools and sharpen them if needed so they are ready to go when you want to use them. All those tasks should keep you busy for a little while.

If you’d like to learn more about growing potatoes, plan to attend the Sauk County Master Gardener Association’s meeting to learn about “No Dig Potatoes.” This educational meeting is open to the public and will be presented by Pam Putman, SCMGA member, at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in the West Square Building basement, Room B24.