“I love potatoes—roast potatoes, mashed potatoes—I just love potatoes.”—Johanna Konta

My favorite vegetable, hands down, is the humble potato. It’s such a versatile vegetable and is delicious no matter how it’s prepared – boiled, French fried, mashed, scalloped, hash browns, and of course—potato salad. I don’t think there’s a potato I’ve tried that I haven’t liked. This is also the case for the rest of my family. At holiday get-togethers, we have two different kinds of potatoes – traditional mashed potatoes and cheesy “funeral” potatoes. Because of my love of potatoes, it makes sense to grow them myself.

I’ve grown potatoes before using the traditional method of digging a trench and planting seed potatoes.

The problem with this technique is the double digging – to plant and to harvest; and many times, I end up poking a hole or two in the potatoes when I dig them. However, at our monthly master gardener meeting, a fellow master gardener, Pam Putman, did a presentation on a “no-dig” method and I was intrigued.

As she explained it, the method is simple. You’ll need a sunny, well-drained location that gets at least 6 hours of sunlight. Also, you need cardboard pieces – the larger the better, compost—either purchased or from your own pile, straw, and seed potatoes.

A week or so before you want to plant, cut up your seed potatoes. Leave two to four eyes on each potato chunk and keep the chunks relatively big. Place the chunks cut side up in an airy, dry location so they can scab over. The cut side will dry, harden, and get leathery. You can plant your seed potatoes whole and skip this step. However, cutting the potatoes into chunks allows you to have more potatoes to plant.

While you’re waiting for the potatoes to scab over, prep your planting area. Potatoes should be planted in rows spaced around 2-3-feet apart. Keeping these measurements in mind, lay down cardboard, overlapping as needed. Next, spread compost over the cardboard six-inches high and around 18-inches wide, creating the desired number of rows. Finally, work in some 10-10-10 fertilizer into the compost.

Place the potato sections on top of the compost every 12-15 inches cut side down, eyes facing up. Then put 12-18-inches of straw on top of the potatoes. You want it thick, as the straw will compact throughout the summer. Place mulch between your rows to help with weed control if desired. Potatoes like somewhat acidic soil—pH level between 6 and 6.5—so you may want to side-dress them about four weeks after planting with compost or manure. For more information on fertilizing, visit https://extension.oregonstate.edu/gardening/techniques/grow-your-own-potatoes. Water as needed, pull any weeds, and make sure the potatoes stay covered, so they don’t turn green.

To harvest the potatoes, simply push the straw aside and dig your fingers into the compost to find them. Let them cure in an airy location for at least two to three days for the skins to mature and be ready for storing. New potatoes can be harvested two to three weeks after they finish flowering. Potatoes for storing should be harvested two to three weeks after the foliage dies back.

Consider using this “no-dig” method to plant potatoes this year. You’ll appreciate the lack of digging and the planting and harvesting is a great activity to do with kids. I know what I’ll be doing with the potatoes I grow – making potato salad. Yum.