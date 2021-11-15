GARDENER COLUMN: November gardening tasks

“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.” - S. Brown
It was hard for me to believe it was November when I was outside the first weekend of the month. My husband and I were able to work outside in short sleeves as we dug our dahlia bulbs. Now all the tender bulbs have been dug and are going to spend a few weeks “curing” before I store them for the winter. Typically, I would have had to have finished this task sometime in October. I’m way late but I’m going to plant some garlic bulbs this afternoon. I’ve been waiting for it get cold enough so that they don’t sprout.
Here are some other November tasks you should consider doing or finishing up before it gets too cold. In the vegetable garden, finish clearing it out. It might be tempting to leave your old plant foliage in the garden, but all that dead plant debris is just a hiding place for disease and insects. Instead of pulling your beans and peas, chop them off at ground level so their nitrogen-fixing roots can feed next year’s vegetable crop. If you decided to leave some of your root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips or leeks in the group, mulch them with a foot of straw. Mark their location with tall stakes and they’ll be ready and easy to find for winter digging. I started a new asparagus bed this past spring, it needs to have the crowns protected and that can be done with straw or shredded leaves - of which I have plenty. Get the last of the hardy vegetables out of your garden. This includes Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, and other late-fall greens. They can still produce at temperatures as low as 25 degrees so keep an eye on the weather and enjoy them as long as you can. I finally just pulled up my broccoli and kale, as I simply wanted to get that particular garden bed cleaned out. If you have summer-bearing raspberries or blackberry canes that produced fruit, they can be cut down to the ground. Black raspberry lateral branches can be trimmed to about 15 inches.
Now is the time to create new vegetable and perennial beds. If done properly, you don’t even need to dig. Simply cut the grass as low as you can, scalping the lawn. Then, put down a thick layer of newspaper or cardboard on top of it. Next, cover it with a layer of compost and finish up with a thick layer of chopped leaves. Next spring, it’ll be full of worms and ready for planting. I have some cardboard in my garage that I’ve been saving just for this particular purpose.
While you’ve got the mower out, give the lawn one last haircut, cutting it a half inch shorter than usual. If you fertilize your lawn, you can apply a fall application up to Thanksgiving. This is the time do it if you’re only going to fertilize your lawn once a year. Remember to read the label for the proper distribution rate – more is not better. You can also do a dormant seeding of grass if you have an area that you want to get established as long as it’s not in an area that will experience winter runoff. The freezing and thawing of winter snows will help set the seed.
If you added any new trees to your yard this year, protect their young trunks from rodents and sunscald damage during the winter. Prune your hydrangeas that bloom on new wood to one-third their height after they go dormant. Some new-wood varieties include the “smooth” hydrangea - H.arborecence - such as “Annabelle,” “Incrediball” and panicle hydrangeas - H.paniculata - like “limelight’ or “peegee.” It’s also time to cut back your roses if you like to do this task in the fall - cut them back to about 36 inches high. I don’t consistently do it in the fall; sometimes I wait until spring if I get behind. Be prepared to pile up soil to a layer about 8-10 inches deep around the base of your roses after the ground freezes hard. Don’t do it before then as it can lead to heat build-up and disease problems. If you decide to cut them back, only do as much as what is needed to add your winter protection. Complete the pruning in the spring. However, don’t prune back climbers or single-blooming shrub roses as they bloom on old wood. I tend to leave my knock-out roses alone, but I do protect any new ones I planted during the spring/summer or ones that are not guaranteed hardy for our area.
Once you’re back indoors, take a moment to check on your Thanksgiving or Christmas cactus to see if it has started to set buds. If so, it’s time to move them back into an area with indirect light. It’s also time to bring out your amaryllis bulbs if you saved them from last season. Report the bulb in fresh soil and place it in bright, indirect light. It likes to be snug in its pot so keep that in mind when you repot it. Resume watering, a little at first until you see growth, then water as usual. Come Christmas, you should hopefully have blooms.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.
.