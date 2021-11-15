GARDENER COLUMN: November gardening tasks

It was hard for me to believe it was November when I was outside the first weekend of the month. My husband and I were able to work outside in short sleeves as we dug our dahlia bulbs. Now all the tender bulbs have been dug and are going to spend a few weeks “curing” before I store them for the winter. Typically, I would have had to have finished this task sometime in October. I’m way late but I’m going to plant some garlic bulbs this afternoon. I’ve been waiting for it get cold enough so that they don’t sprout.

Here are some other November tasks you should consider doing or finishing up before it gets too cold. In the vegetable garden, finish clearing it out. It might be tempting to leave your old plant foliage in the garden, but all that dead plant debris is just a hiding place for disease and insects. Instead of pulling your beans and peas, chop them off at ground level so their nitrogen-fixing roots can feed next year’s vegetable crop. If you decided to leave some of your root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips or leeks in the group, mulch them with a foot of straw. Mark their location with tall stakes and they’ll be ready and easy to find for winter digging. I started a new asparagus bed this past spring, it needs to have the crowns protected and that can be done with straw or shredded leaves - of which I have plenty. Get the last of the hardy vegetables out of your garden. This includes Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, and other late-fall greens. They can still produce at temperatures as low as 25 degrees so keep an eye on the weather and enjoy them as long as you can. I finally just pulled up my broccoli and kale, as I simply wanted to get that particular garden bed cleaned out. If you have summer-bearing raspberries or blackberry canes that produced fruit, they can be cut down to the ground. Black raspberry lateral branches can be trimmed to about 15 inches.