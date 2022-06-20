GARDENER COLUMN: On the lookout – for bugs

“We hope that, when the insects take over the world, they will remember with gratitude how we took them along on all our picnics.”—Bill Vaughan

Our June weather has been all over the board – from cold and wet to hot and humid – making it hard to accomplish garden tasks when I’m at home. The good working weather seems to always be when I’m working in the office. Luckily, the primary garden tasks right now are weeding—a never-ending chore, popping in plants here and there, and watching for garden insect pests.

Pinch back taller sedum about halfway when they are about eight inches tall. This will help them create more compact and sturdier growth and prevent them from flopping over later this summer or early fall. Do the same for early blooming chrysanthemums.

It’s time to side-dress perennial beds with 10-10-10 fertilizer. Roses should be done after their first blooms. Closer to the end of June, use a higher phosphate or superphosphate on beets, carrots, garlic, melons, onions, potatoes, and Swiss chard. This will help promote root growth. Use a 10-10-10 fertilizer on peppers, pumpkins, squash. Remember to follow the instructions on your fertilizer.

There are also some early summer insects to start watching for in your garden. This is the time to start a spraying regiment to help prevent apple maggots, codling moth, and plum curculio.

Another pest to keep an eye out for is the cabbage moth—a small white moth. They will be looking to lay eggs on cole crops such as cabbage, kale, cauliflower, and broccoli. I’m going to try and get my row covers on this week as I haven’t seen any moths yet. If necessary, I will treat them with Bt—bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki—every one to two weeks to help control them.

If you plant potatoes, their nemesis is the Colorado potato beetle. They will also feed on eggplant, tomatoes, and peppers. The Colorado potato beetle is known for its ability to rapidly develop resistance to repeated insecticide use so avoid repeated usage of one particular insecticide by rotating the insecticides used. If possible, try to control them early. Inspect the underside of leaves for yellow or orange eggs and crush them. Adult beetles are orangish colored with black stripes and their larvae are brick red to pink/salmon colored with black heads and two rows of dark spots on the side of their bodies. Handpick and drop the adult beetles and larvae into soapy water. Bt can be effective when the larvae are still small.

There are a couple different cucumber beetles to watch for—the striped cucumber beetle and the spotted cucumber beetle. Both are orangish yellow with either stripes or spots. They can damage the foliage of cucumbers, but more concerning is their ability to transmit bacterial wilt.

These are just a few of the insects to watch for in your gardens. Before you break out the insecticide, properly identify the insect. There are lots of good “bugs” in the garden as well; you don’t want to accidentally harm them with improper insecticide use.

Just a quick reminder to purchase tickets for Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s 2022 annual garden tour on July 30. My garden is one of the 10 on the tour; you can see some of the things I’ve mentioned in my articles. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for SCMGA Garden Tour.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.