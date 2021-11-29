GARDENER COLUMN: Orchid care

Getting the orchid to rebloom all depends on light exposure – too low and you’ll only have lush leaves. Move the orchid to a brighter window or put them outdoors in a shady location in the summer. Let them experience the cool fall night temperatures, above 50 degrees, before bringing them in. I left mine in the same east-facing window all summer but we keep our windows open as long as we can so we can enjoy the fresh air. The moth orchid tends to form new flowering branches along their old flower spike so don’t be in a hurry to cut off the old spike. Instead, look for signs of new bud formation along the stem after the blooms have fallen off. You can also promote re-flowering by pruning the yellow or brown spike to about a half inch above the second node or swelling along the flower spike. It’ll take the plant about a year to re-bloom. Cut off yellowed leaves and old dried out spikes at the plant base.