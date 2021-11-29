GARDENER COLUMN: Orchid care

“Love is an orchid which thrives principally on hot air.” Myrtle Reed
It’s the time of year where I get to truly appreciate my indoor houseplants. Many of them “summered” on the back deck and have now come indoors for the winter. I also have some more traditional houseplants – peace lily, pothos, spider plants, African violets, and now orchids. I added a phalaenopsis orchid aka moth orchid to my houseplant collection last winter after a trip to the grocery store. The store had a lovely selection of reasonably priced ones and the one I bought had two flowering stems and lots of buds that hadn’t yet opened. I had tried growing orchids before and didn’t have much luck. However, the price was right; I needed some color in the house, so I decided to give it a whirl again. And, I’m glad I did. The care for moth orchids is not as hard as I expected and I’m now enjoying a second bloom from my orchid.
Before discussing caring for orchids, think about their growing conditions in nature. They grow on tree trunks in the warm, tropical areas worldwide. They have aerial roots along their stem so most times you see roots above the potted plant. The flower spike can be quite tall, at times forming flowering branches off the main spike, and are very long blooming. Mine bloomed from February to late May this past year – almost four months. The orchid came with these simple instructions: 1. Place in a bright, well-lit location, avoid direct sunlight. 2. Water with three ice cubes or 1/4 cup water weekly. 3 Fertilize regularly for best display. That’s it.
The hardest thing to do is find a bright, well-lit location. I’m fortunate to have a great plant location in my home; it’s the southeast corner of our house that has windows facing in both directions. I placed the orchid in the east-facing window, but it also will receive the benefit of the indirect southern light during the winter. If you don’t have an east- or west-facing window, you can use a grow light. We keep our house about 67-69 degrees during the day when we’re not home or at night when we’re sleeping. If the plant is getting the proper lighting, the leaves should be lighter green and not too stiff. Low light produces very dark stiff leaves and high light produces yellowy leaves with pink or red along the margins. If you have or can produce the right light, the rest you can learn.
Watering is the thing that most people get wrong. Typically, you’ll see them potted in bark with roots in the bark and some on top of the bark. This is normal, don’t trim the aerial roots. I tend to water mine with a 1/4 cup once a week. Another easy way to do this is to put the plant in the sink or tub once a week. Run warm water over the plant, roots, and bark in a series of three or four drenches over a 10-minute period to allow the water to be absorbed. Allow the plant to fully drain and then return it to its well-lit location. If you’re doing it right, the aerial roots will be dull silver, white or pale green. The phalaenopsis’ leaves will become wrinkled if it doesn’t get enough water and the humidity is too low. We keep our humidifier running in the winter in that same corner of the house.
Fertilizing should be light, every third to fourth watering, or you’ll end up with more leaves than blooms. There is special orchid fertilizer you can purchase; I tend to use my standard indoor plant fertilizer, as it’s handy. During the winter when it’s cooler and there are lower light conditions, skip fertilizing.
Getting the orchid to rebloom all depends on light exposure – too low and you’ll only have lush leaves. Move the orchid to a brighter window or put them outdoors in a shady location in the summer. Let them experience the cool fall night temperatures, above 50 degrees, before bringing them in. I left mine in the same east-facing window all summer but we keep our windows open as long as we can so we can enjoy the fresh air. The moth orchid tends to form new flowering branches along their old flower spike so don’t be in a hurry to cut off the old spike. Instead, look for signs of new bud formation along the stem after the blooms have fallen off. You can also promote re-flowering by pruning the yellow or brown spike to about a half inch above the second node or swelling along the flower spike. It’ll take the plant about a year to re-bloom. Cut off yellowed leaves and old dried out spikes at the plant base.
The orchid typically does not need to be repotted for several years. It needs to be repotted if it has overgrown its pot, the bark looks like mulch, or it doesn’t drain well. Repot in commercial orchid bark mix in a well-draining container after new growth has started. Hold the plant above the new pot, fill in the bark around the roots until the plant sits on top of the bark, then water to set the bark. If you haven’t tried growing orchids before, give it try – they are much easier than you think.
