GARDENER COLUMN: Overwintering geraniums

You can also try dormant storage. Because of their succulent-like stems, they can survive a long time without being in soil. If you want to try this technique, dig up the plant and gently shake off the soil from the roots. Put the plants in open paper bags or hang them upside down in a cool, dark location – about 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit. Then a couple times over the winter, take them out of the bag or down from wherever you hung them up and soak the roots for 1-2 hours in water. When you do this, take the time to also really look over the plant. It will most likely have lost all of its leaves, but the stem should still be firm. Throw away any that are shriveled or dried up. In the early spring—March/April, take the geraniums out of storage, pot and water them, cut back any dead stems, and place them in a sunny window until they start to show new growth. It may take a couple weeks, so be patient. Once the danger of frost has past, you can move them out into the garden.