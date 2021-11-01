GARDENER COLUMN: Overwintering geraniums

“Well, I love geraniums, and anybody who does not love geraniums must obviously be a depraved and loathsome person.”—Beverley Nichols
We finally got our first hard frost at the house this past weekend. Even though it’s really time to let fall arrive, I spent a couple evenings covering my potted outdoor plants and my in-the-ground dahlias so I could enjoy them just a little longer. After covering everything it was dark, but I still was out in my yard cutting flowers for bouquets in the house. I now have fresh cut flowers in just about every room.
Some of the plants I was trying to protect, in particular, were my geraniums. I like to winter over as many of my geraniums as I can as I use a lot of them in my garden containers each year. It helps me save a little money so that I can purchase other unique plants for my containers. I also have some very different ones that I’d like to save for next year in case I can’t find ones like them next spring. And of course, I always like the challenge of trying to propagate them from cuttings.
Usually after a hard frost, you get a few more nice days of above-freezing temperatures before the real cold sets in, so it gives me a little longer to dig up my tender plants. In this case, it’s just been rainy weather so I’m going to throw in the towel and dig up my geraniums for overwintering.
It’s not hard to overwinter geraniums. My grandmother did it for years; she’d have us kids bring them into the basement in their heavy clay pots and just put them up in the casement windows. Then every couple of months, we take them down, give them a good watering, let them drain, and then put them back up in the window. Come spring, they looked pretty sad, and some didn’t survive. But for those that did survive, we’d move the pots back outside after the danger of frost had passed and they would soon perk right up.
There are three good ways to overwinter geraniums that can help improve your success rate. The first technique is like what my grandmother did as you keep them growing in a container. Before you bring them in though, cut the plants back to about half their size and inspect them for disease or insects. Then dig them up and replant them in clean pots using potting mix, not regular garden soil, so the pots will drain well. Water and then place the containers in a cool location with bright, indirect light. Water them throughout the winter when the soil starts to dry. Pinch back the shoot tips a couple times in the winter to promote branching and strong growth. Come next spring, fertilize them lightly before transplanting them out into the garden. Cool thing about overwintering geraniums this way is that they will be larger than most you can get in any garden center or nursery, so you’ll have a good head start on blooms.
Another way to save your geraniums is to propagate cuttings. When you’re cutting back the plants for moving indoors, save some of those cuttings for this. You’ll need about 3-4 inches of the plant’s stem tip. Remove the leaves from the lower half of the cutting, optionally dip it into rooting hormone and stick the stem into a pot of well-draining rooting media. This can be coarse sand, perlite, or vermiculite. The pot should have holes, so it drains well. Once you’ve put the stems into the rooting media, cover the pot with a plastic bag to create a mini greenhouse. Place the pot in a sunny window and water as needed. As the geranium grows, pinch it back to again promote branching and strong growth. Next spring, these cuttings will be similar in size to what you can purchase in stores.
You can also try dormant storage. Because of their succulent-like stems, they can survive a long time without being in soil. If you want to try this technique, dig up the plant and gently shake off the soil from the roots. Put the plants in open paper bags or hang them upside down in a cool, dark location – about 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit. Then a couple times over the winter, take them out of the bag or down from wherever you hung them up and soak the roots for 1-2 hours in water. When you do this, take the time to also really look over the plant. It will most likely have lost all of its leaves, but the stem should still be firm. Throw away any that are shriveled or dried up. In the early spring—March/April, take the geraniums out of storage, pot and water them, cut back any dead stems, and place them in a sunny window until they start to show new growth. It may take a couple weeks, so be patient. Once the danger of frost has past, you can move them out into the garden.
Once you have all your geraniums dug, don’t forget to start digging your other tender bulbs. They won’t last long in the ground after a hard frost. Oh yes, the work of a gardener is never done – isn’t it glorious.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.