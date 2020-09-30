GARDENER COLUMN: Overwintering geraniums

For this technique to work, you will need a cool, dark location that is between 45-50 degrees like a garage or unheated basement. Before frost, dig up the entire plant and shake off any excess soil. Put the plant in a brown paper bag and hang them upside down in a cool dark location where they will not freeze. A couple times over the winter, take them down and soak the roots in water for one to two hours. When you do this, also look over the plant. The stems should be firm and solid; if not, discard the plant as it most likely will not survive. Pot them up late next March or early April, water them, cut back any dead stem tips and put them in a sunny location to promote new growth. Don’t become too impatient as it can take a couple weeks to get them to come out of dormancy and start growing again.