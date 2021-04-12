GARDENER COLUMN: Phenology: Using common plants cues to help determine when to plant

In my yard, the daffodils, crocus, and forsythia are all blooming. That means I can plant a number of things in my garden this weekend and still be okay. My husband reminded me to tell you not to use the flowers blooming at local nurseries and big box stores as guides though. Many of the flowers are forced to bloom before they might naturally, so instead use what is blooming in your yard or neighborhood as a guide. Using a combination of planting calendars and noting common phenology indicators can help you narrow in on the best time to plant. Unless we are having an unseasonably warm or cold spring, the phenology indicators should be about within the planting calendar date ranges. However, phenology offers the opportunity to fine tune your planting time to when the air and soil temps are more likely to be optimal for your plantings. If you’d like to learn more about phenology, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/phenology.