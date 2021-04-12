GARDENER COLUMN: Phenology: Using common plants cues to help determine when to plant

‘In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”—Margaret Atwood
Although spring is such a busy gardening time, we decided to take a spring vacation to the Gulf Shores, Alabama area, with the family. Our granddaughter is a junior in high school, and we figure this might be one of the last times she’ll be able to—or want to—go on spring vacation with us. The morning we left, I quickly planted a flat of tomatoes and a flat of peppers. I also had several other flats of seedlings that were growing. That meant I had to find someone to babysit my seedlings and thankfully my non-gardening son and daughter-in-law were willing to help me out by watering them. Only a few were lost during my absence and that was due to poor instructions on my part. I have faith I’ll make gardeners out of them yet.
By taking that week break however, I’m feeling a bit behind on some of my seed starting and outdoor garden plantings. Then I got a call today asking when the right time was to plant onions. I didn’t know the answer off the top of my head, so I had to reference a planting calendar based on the last expected spring frost date in my zip code to help me determine when to plant onions. I started to panic that I was way behind. But then I reminded myself that even though I live in the Baraboo zip code area, it’s not as warm at my house in the Baraboo Bluffs as it is within the city of Baraboo. This means I don’t typically plant in the earlier part of the suggested date range, especially when the weather doesn’t seem to be cooperating.
Let’s consider peas, an early spring crop. This year’s last expected killing frost date for Baraboo is May 17, so one guide says peas can be planted between April 5 and April 26. Another guide says peas can be planted as early as April 15. Reading the back of your seed packet will tell you how many days before or after the last killing frost that particular seed can be planted. With so many different guides out there, it can be a bit intimidating for the beginner and even the well-seasoned gardener. What makes all this so particularly challenging is that weather plays a huge part in determining when things should be planted and its difficult to predict the weather on a short-term basis, let alone several weeks out.
Do not lose heart though. Combining the recommendations from planting guides and observing nature, you can feel more confident figuring out when to plant. I’m talking about phenology – the study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena as it relates to climate and plant and animal life. One example that my husband and I have observed is when the lilacs bloom, the crappie bite is really good. Now that’s great if you’re a fisherman, but observing plant and animal occurrences can also help you determine when to plant things in your garden. Here are some common phenology examples to consider when determining if you can plant things in the garden:
- Plant radishes, parsnips, and spinach when the crocus bloom.
- Plant peas and onion sets when forsythia blooms.
- Plant potatoes when the first dandelion blooms.
- Plant beets, carrots, cole crops, lettuce, and spinach when daffodils bloom or lilac is in first leaf.
- Plant corn when oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear.
- Plant bean, cucumber, squash, and tender annual flowers when lilac is in full bloom.
- Plant tomatoes when lily-of-the-valley plants are in full bloom.
- Transplant eggplant, melons, and peppers when irises bloom.
In my yard, the daffodils, crocus, and forsythia are all blooming. That means I can plant a number of things in my garden this weekend and still be okay. My husband reminded me to tell you not to use the flowers blooming at local nurseries and big box stores as guides though. Many of the flowers are forced to bloom before they might naturally, so instead use what is blooming in your yard or neighborhood as a guide. Using a combination of planting calendars and noting common phenology indicators can help you narrow in on the best time to plant. Unless we are having an unseasonably warm or cold spring, the phenology indicators should be about within the planting calendar date ranges. However, phenology offers the opportunity to fine tune your planting time to when the air and soil temps are more likely to be optimal for your plantings. If you’d like to learn more about phenology, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/phenology.
By the way, the time to plant onions sets is mid-April, according to the various planting calendars and my blooming forsythia.
