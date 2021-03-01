GARDENER COLUMN: Picking winners

I spent the weekend tweaking my garden plans and looking for new plants to try for this year. Every year, I like to try something new in my gardens as it helps me to continue to grow as a gardener—no pun intended. One place I look for new plant ideas is the All-American Selections list. This group tests new, never-before-sold garden varieties and selects winners based on their superior performance in the home garden. Winners are selected in four categories: Ornamentals from Seeds, Ornamentals from Vegetative Cuttings, Edibles, and Herbaceous Perennials. They announce the winners three times a year, in November, January, and July. The judges are independent, professional horticulturists who volunteer to judge all the entries next to comparisons. There are a variety of judging sites throughout the United States including universities, extension agents, public gardens, growers and more. What all this means to the gardener is when they see the AAS seal, the gardener can be assured of superior garden performance when they plant an AAS winner.