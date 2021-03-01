GARDENER COLUMN: Picking winners

Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy Birdy, available in plant form only – This is a Regional Winner in the Mountain and Southwest regions, in the Perennial category and is hardy in gardens down to zone 3. This Shasta daisy can be used as a cut flower or simply as a planting in your garden to attract lots of pollinators. Its white blooms are 5-inches and feature additional feathery little white petals surrounding the yellow center. Its 18-24-inches tall, requires full sun, normal watering, and deadheading if desired. I’m on the lookout for this plant as it sounds amazing and so I can share it with my father-in-law who lives in Missouri. He doesn’t like daisies — in particular, oxeye daisies — because he thinks they stink. I do agree the oxeye daisy is pungent in mass and is considered an aggressive, invasive species. However, I love daisies in the garden, so over the years I have teased him about them. One time I sent him a daisy bouquet for his birthday and another time I sent him a daisy plant labeled with its botanical family name. Once it bloomed, he mowed it over. Maybe if I send him this new AAS Winner, I can still tease him with some “stinkin’ daisies” and it might stand a chance against the mower.