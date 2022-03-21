GARDENER COLUMN: Planning your vegetable garden layout

‘We have a better understanding of how developing good soil heath takes a comprehensive approach. And it starts with a diverse crop rotation.”—Dr. Sieglinde Snapp, Michigan State University

In spite of not being able to yet work the soil, you can use this time to plan your vegetable garden layout. If you haven’t already done so, take an inventory of your seeds and identify which ones you want to plant in this year’s garden. Take a look at the back of the seed packet and see how old your seed is. Many seeds are viable a least a year or so past the “best used by date” but you still may want to conduct a viability test; especially if you have a limited amount of seed for something you have great plans for planting. For example, parsley and onion seeds are viable only about a year; watermelon and cabbage should last four years or more. If I have older seed—and lots of it, I won’t typically bother with a viability test; I’ll just plant the seeds thicker than recommended. If I plan to plant seeds that I’ve saved from the previous season—such as Opalka tomato seeds, I will typically conduct a viability test to get a germination estimation and then plant accordingly.

If you see that you are missing some seeds that you were planning to grow in this year’s garden, head over to your nearest store that carries seed. Don’t delay, seeds are going fast this year. I had plans to plant some Asian Delight Hybrid Eggplant — the skin is tender, so you don’t have to peel the eggplant — and when my husband stopped to purchase the seeds for me, he got the last two packets on the shelf.

Once you have your list of seeds that you’re going to plant, consider plotting out your garden on paper first. Take into consideration last year’s garden and try your best to implement crop rotation. Crop rotation offers so many benefits such as improved crop yields, improved workability of the soil, recycled plant nutrients into the soil, and reduced fertilizer and insecticide. Crop rotation is much easier to do if you have a large garden that gets equal amounts of sun, but don’t stop trying to implement it as much as possible. If you have a smaller garden or shady garden, try to find a location to place containers of vegetables in a sunnier location in your yard. Tomatoes and peppers need 6-8 hours of sun, so they are ideal candidates for containers.

Know what families your vegetables are members of when considering crop rotation; it will help you understand what nutrients they use or diseases they are vulnerable to. Potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant are all members of the Solanaceae – nightshade family. This means when I plant my eggplant, I should not plant it where my tomatoes or peppers were last year. As members of the same family, they are susceptible to the same diseases and will need the same minerals that are now most likely depleted. Members of the Fabaceae family – legumes—are light feeders, requiring very small amounts of mineral nutrients. In fact, many help put nutrients, such as nitrogen, back into the soil. Squash and cucumbers are heavy-feeders or ones that require lots of mineral nutrients to thrive. This tells me the soil where those crops were last year will most likely be more depleted of key nutrients this year than the location of where my beets or carrots were. Alternating locations of light and heavy feeders can help significantly. If you test your soil, you can find out what minerals are depleted or plentiful. Then just follow the recommendations from the soil test to know what to add to your soil so it has the necessary nutrients for your plants. Proper planning now can help ensure a healthy crop this summer.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.