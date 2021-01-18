GARDENER COLUMN: Planting a “deer-resistant” garden

“A small deer came into my camp and stole my bag of pickles. Is there a way I can get reimbursed? Please call.”—Dave Barry

While drinking our morning coffee, my husband and I were greeted by a wild turkey peering into our front window from the driveway. When we looked out the other living room windows, we spied a flock—also called a rafter, as my son told me—of turkeys near the side yard bird feeder dining on the sunflower seeds that had been knocked to the ground by the blue jays. Then a couple of them flew up into our flowering crab trees and were moving from branch to branch, eating the fruit. It was the first time I had seen them in our crab trees. Last week, we also enjoyed watching a fox move through our yard before heading back into the woods. It’s not unusual for us to also see lots of deer, including fawns, come springtime. Living in a rural area allows us to greatly enjoy watching the wildlife; but as a gardener, the wildlife – particularly deer, can wreak havoc on my gardens. Even urban areas must now contend with deer, along with rabbits and other rodents.