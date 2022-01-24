GARDENER COLUMN: Planting All-American winners

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”—Robert Louis Stevenson
All-American Selections, the oldest and only national non-profit plant trialing organization in North American, recently announced six new national winners for 2022. These national winners were selected because they outperformed their comparison in gardens all over North America. Here’s a list of the 2022 national winners to check out and consider growing in your gardens this year or next.
First up is Eggplant Icicle F1. For those that enjoy eggplant, this one has fewer spines, making for a less painful growing and harvesting experience. It also grows larger than other white eggplants and has fewer seeds. Its white skin doesn’t tend to yellow like other white varieties and the plant itself holds up to insect damage and the environment well. Best of all, it is said to have improved taste and texture. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find seeds for this one yet.
Another 2022 winner is Lettuce Bauer. This oakleaf lettuce produces a uniform compact head with darker green, crisp, durable leaves. It can be enjoyed at the baby leaf stage or allowed to grow into a rosette-shaped head. It was noted that it not only grows well in the ground, but also in containers. I was excited to find seeds available at Johnny’s Selected Seeds. If like you like growing peppers, there were two that made the list this year. Pepper Buffy F1 is a hot pepper that grows fast and produces a good yield. This strong, healthy upright plant also has great ornamental value in the garden with its green to red fruit. The Pepper Dragonfly F1 is a pretty purple bell pepper with robust flavor and thicker walls than most other purple peppers. The fruit grows high on the plant, keeping them off the soil. It also provides ornamental value to the vegetable garden as the color goes from green to purple to bright red—if left on the vine. This one I found at Harris Seeds and Log House Plants.
A new tomato made the list as well – Tomato Purple Zebra F1. This striped tomato is red with green strips and a dark red interior. It has a sweet taste, firmer texture, thinner skin, and excellent disease resistance. That’s a definite plus for me who tends to plant tomatoes too close together. I found seeds available at A.P. Whaley Seed Company. The final national winner on the list is Sunflower Concert Bell F1. This 5- to 6-foot-tall sunflower grows clusters of 10 to 12 flowers. It is said to bloom earlier and can be easily used as a cut flower, needing just one stem for a full bouquet. It’s also sturdy, holding up to strong storms and winds. I couldn’t locate seeds yet, but I definitely will keep an eye out for this flower for my cutting garden.
This summer, visit an AAS Display Garden to see these winners growing. There are seven in Wisconsin—two are in the Madison area – see https://all-americaselections.org/search-garden-displays. If you’re interested in growing AAS winners in your gardens, visit https://all-americaselections.org to learn when each winner will become available and to find retailers and garden centers that carry AAS winners. Check back frequently because the seeds sell out fast.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.