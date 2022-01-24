GARDENER COLUMN: Planting All-American winners

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”—Robert Louis Stevenson

All-American Selections, the oldest and only national non-profit plant trialing organization in North American, recently announced six new national winners for 2022. These national winners were selected because they outperformed their comparison in gardens all over North America. Here’s a list of the 2022 national winners to check out and consider growing in your gardens this year or next.

First up is Eggplant Icicle F1. For those that enjoy eggplant, this one has fewer spines, making for a less painful growing and harvesting experience. It also grows larger than other white eggplants and has fewer seeds. Its white skin doesn’t tend to yellow like other white varieties and the plant itself holds up to insect damage and the environment well. Best of all, it is said to have improved taste and texture. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find seeds for this one yet.