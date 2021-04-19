GARDENER COLUMN: Planting bare-root roses and hardening off seedlings

“Is the spring coming?” he said. “What is it like?”
“It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine…”—Frances Hodgson Burnet
Last week I had a wonderful opportunity to work with the students of Tower Rock Elementary School to plant their spring garden beds and start some seeds for their summer gardens. We worked out in the drizzly rain, moving a small pop-up tent from one bed to the other just so we would not have soil that would be too wet to work. They had a great time getting their hands dirty, discussing what vegetables they liked to eat, and watching the worms move from one area of the garden bed to the other. In particular, they were curious as to why the worms would all come up to the top of the soil as we were working in it. I knew it had something to do with vibrations so when I got home, I had to look it up. Worms rise to the top of the soil when they feel vibrations because they think the vibrations are caused by hungry moles and they move to the top to escape them. In this case, the vibrations were caused by the rain and the kids. I even learned about a technique called worm grunting to “call worm.” Look it up – it’s a thing and there is even a worm gruntin’ festival. I’m going to try it sometime; I’ll let you know if it works.
Unfortunately, I was unable to work in my own garden beds as they were totally soaked once I got home, and we continued to get rain all weekend. So, once again, I’m behind in getting my outdoor vegetable garden started. April is known for being rainy so I’ll just work on some of those other tasks that can be done indoors or outdoors without overworking wet soil. You should be able to crumble the soil through your fingers before you do any planting.
If it’s raining, don your raincoat and use the opportunity to note where spring-blooming bulbs are located with colored craft sticks or golf tees. If you map your yard, note their locations on it. That way when summer comes, you know where the spring bulbs are and don’t disturb them when you’re trying to pop in a perennial or some annual flowers. Once your spring bulbs are finished blooming, trim off the flowers but leave the foliage so the bulb can continue to get nutrients for next year’s bulb. If you have a dry day, rake the lawn and plant grass seed if needed. Depending on the weather, mowing can begin. Keep an eye on the temperatures; you can continue to sow cool-weather crops when the soil temp is 40-degrees Fahrenheit and the air temp is greater than 45-degrees F. April is also the time to plant bare-root, dormant roses and ornamental and fruit trees and shrubs. My husband I purchased several trees to plant, including two Eastern redbuds and two Kousa dogwood trees. He’s originally from Missouri and these trees grow abundantly there so they remind him of his childhood home. I’m hoping my rose bushes that I purchased will soon arrive so I can plant them. If you are looking to add some roses to your garden beds, select Grade 1 bare-root roses for the best quality. Examine them closely to ensure they are dormant and appear to be disease- and pest-free.
To plant a bare-root rose, remove it from its packaging and soak it for a couple hours. Then dig a hole that is about a foot deep by 2-feet wide. In the middle of the hole, create a small mound or cone of soil. Remove any damaged roots and canes from the rose bush and then drape the roots over the cone. Cover with soil. For non-grafted rose, the crown should be even with the soil. For grafted roses, the graft union should be about two inches under the soil. Then, water and mulch. Once your spring blooming shrubs have finished blooming, you can prune them if needed.
If you started any seeds indoors, now is the time to start thinking about hardening them off before planting them outdoors. This is necessary as your baby seedlings are not accustomed to outdoor weather. It would be a shame to lose any seedlings that you started because you didn’t harden them off. Move your seedlings to a cold frame or a protected area for about two weeks prior to planting outdoors. Keep them watered and stop fertilizing them. At the same time, gradually introduce them to a full sun. Now, if you’re working it can be hard to do if you work outside the home. I like to place them on the east side of my home where they will get morning sun but will soon be shaded by my house. Then I gradually move them out further and further. I bring them in at night or cover them if there is a chance of frost. By the end of the two weeks, they should be ready to transplant into the garden.
