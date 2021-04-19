GARDENER COLUMN: Planting bare-root roses and hardening off seedlings

Last week I had a wonderful opportunity to work with the students of Tower Rock Elementary School to plant their spring garden beds and start some seeds for their summer gardens. We worked out in the drizzly rain, moving a small pop-up tent from one bed to the other just so we would not have soil that would be too wet to work. They had a great time getting their hands dirty, discussing what vegetables they liked to eat, and watching the worms move from one area of the garden bed to the other. In particular, they were curious as to why the worms would all come up to the top of the soil as we were working in it. I knew it had something to do with vibrations so when I got home, I had to look it up. Worms rise to the top of the soil when they feel vibrations because they think the vibrations are caused by hungry moles and they move to the top to escape them. In this case, the vibrations were caused by the rain and the kids. I even learned about a technique called worm grunting to “call worm.” Look it up – it’s a thing and there is even a worm gruntin’ festival. I’m going to try it sometime; I’ll let you know if it works.