GARDENER COLUMN: Prepare now to be ready for spring

“Every gardener knows that under the cloak of winter lies a miracle.” ―- Luther Burbank

It’s hard to believe it but February is right around the corner. Although the yard is covered in snow, there are some tasks to complete this month to be ready to go once spring arrives.

First up is prepping to start your seeds, bulbs, tubers, and rhizomes. For any pot, container, or tray you plan to reuse, clean and disinfect them before planting in them. This will help minimize the chance of disease. Remove any accumulated soil and mineral deposits and then disinfect them in a simple solution of one part bleach to nine parts water for about 10 minutes.

If you start seeds, now is the time to set up your seed starting station. I created a station last year that has five shelves with grow lights and heat mats that I can now easily roll out of storage when I’m ready to use it. I’ll have to check the bulbs to make sure they still work – nothing like having them not work when you need them. I also use a timer, so I don’t have to remember to turn lights on or off. If you only have a few seeds to start, you can use a small light stand and heat mat or simply set up a location in front of a sunny window. Also check to make sure you have enough sterile seed starter mix to use to help prevent damping-off disease and well-draining potting mix for your bulbs and tubers.

Plant petunias, impatiens, pansies, and geraniums from seed in February so they will be big enough to plant outside when the weather is warm. You can also start onions and leeks from seed around week two. Determine what other flowers or vegetables you plan to start from seed this year and check your seed stash first before purchasing. If you have some leftover seed from prior years, conduct a viability test. If the germination rate is low, purchase the seeds now while selection is good.

Pot up your stored or recently purchased begonia tubers and caladium, as they take longer to grow. While you’re getting out your stored begonias and caladiums to plant, take the time to inspect your other stored bulbs and tubers for rot or desiccation. Toss any that have gone bad.

It might not seem like it, but February is also a great to time to prune dormant trees, fruit trees, and summer-flowering shrubs. With the colder, drier weather, there is less of a chance to spread disease-spreading organisms when pruning. To learn more, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/2021/02/03/february-2021-bypassing-plant-pathogens-promoting-tree-and-shrub-health-through-proper-pruning. If you’re not sure if your shrub is a summer-bloomer, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/summer-flowering-trees-shrubs-and-vines. With apple trees, the air temperature should be above freezing, and it shouldn’t be snowy or wet weather. You can always wait to prune until March or early April before bud break. Remove and destroy galls, egg clusters or mummified fruit. If you discover fire blight cankers, it can’t be cured but its spread can be limited by dormant season pruning.

If you forced bulbs indoors and they are now done blooming, continue to water and care for them until spring. Then you can plant them outside so they can potentially bloom again. Paperwhites are the exception, simply compost these as they won’t rebloom.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.