 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing for April’s remaining cool spring days and nights
0 comments
SAUK COUNTY GARDENER

GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing for April’s remaining cool spring days and nights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“For honey bees, a dandelion is the first sign of spring!” ― June Stoyer

I spent the past weekend getting some of my early cole crops in the ground. The weather was warm and breezy, making it a great time to be outdoors. However, as I write this article, the weather has once again turned cold. April is reminding us that it still can be cold from time to time so don’t be in a hurry to get those bedding plants and seedlings planted unless you want to have to worry about covering them up when we’re expected to get a hard frost. It’s not too hard to cover a few containers, but whole garden beds can be a bit difficult. In Baraboo, the last hard frost is expected to be May 17. Reedsburg’s last hard frost is forecast as May 5.

If you put in some seedling transplants—like I did, you may need to protect them for a few more days/week. There are a variety of methods you can use to protect them depending on many plants you need to protect. If it’s a large area, consider using a row cover or a bed sheet propped up on either hoops or sticks. Remember to weigh down the corners or you might have to go searching for your row cover in the neighbor’s yard. If you use a row cover of some sort, be prepared to remove it once the danger of frost is gone for the day. If you have individual plants, you can place a 2-liter soda bottle or milk jug with the bottom cut off over the top of your plants. It will serve as a mini greenhouse. I also take the cap off and poke a few holes in it as I like to leave them on for a little while. I also like to use these for my tomato and pepper plants for a short time when I eventually put them out late May/early June. If you use a mini greenhouse, make sure it has enough ventilation and remove as soon as you can so as not cook your seedlings.

If you started vegetable, annual, and perennial seeds, start preparing to harden them off so they will be ready to go into the ground around May 17. Typically, it only takes about two weeks, but it won’t hurt if you start a little early if you have the time. You can either move them in and out of the house at night or use a cold frame and cover the seedlings as needed.

As weather permits, continue to remove winter mulch from your perennials and divide as needed. Try to get your dividing done before vigorous growth. My hostas are just starting to show, and I have a few that I want to move and divide so now the time is right. Finish cleaning up your perennial beds if you haven’t already by cutting back any old stems and removing dead leaves. Also finish up removing any remaining winter protection you may have on your trees or shrubs. If you missed pruning something that really needs to be taken care of before the dormant season, at least wait until after the leaves have fully expanded.

It’s also time to think about mowing. In fact, I noticed some folks have already mowed their yards. When you mow, cut your grass between 2 ½ and 3 ½ inches tall so as to promote a deeper root system. If you can, consider not mowing until more flowers are in bloom to assist our pollinators. There is an initiative called “No Mow May” that is gaining traction in Wisconsin and across the United States. The goal is to allow the grass to remain unmown through May, offering early season pollinators the opportunity to forage on early season blooms such as dandelions. I love the initiative because we raise bees and I don’t like to mow the yard. My section of yard has many dandelions, and they serve as a wonderful food source for our pollinators. I just don’t want them to go to seed as they always seem to end up in my flower beds.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will team up with Culver’s of Reedsburg from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 to raise funds for Sauk County gardening projects. The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will greet customers, share information about the organization, and assist where needed. In exchange, SCMGA will receive a portion of all restaurant sales to use toward local projects. All proceeds will be used to support Sauk County horticultural scholarships, school and community education, food security and community gardens, and beautifying historical sites. Please come support your local master gardener chapter.

Jeannie Manis

Manis

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Avoid decision paralysis with test panels
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Avoid decision paralysis with test panels

Q: I’m getting ready to build a new home and am terrified about making a wrong decision about the materials on the outside of my home. I’m afraid they won't look good with one another. I have the same issue with paint colors and even flooring. I'm becoming paralyzed with fear, as I don’t want to have to do things over. I don’t have an endless supply of money. What can I do to relieve my anxiety? —Mary A., Ft. Wayne, Ind.

+2
Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?
Home & Garden

Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?

Q: I read your article on using real estate attorneys in residential closings. What a bunch of drivel. I have handled tens of thousands, if not over 200,000 closings, settlements and escrows in all 50 states since 1996 and have found the greatest costs are always in states where we had to use attorneys.

How to start a backyard garden
Home & Garden

How to start a backyard garden

While spring is the ideal time to begin digging and growing a traditional vegetable or flower garden, plenty of planning and other tasks can be done at any time of the year. Gardeners spend most of the summer watering, weeding and watching young plants grow. Fall is a good time to plant trees, shrubs, bulbs and some perennials. And winter is a perfect time to start ordering seeds, planning out your rows and getting organized. There’s no wrong time to start — but these tips might make it easier for you!

5 things to spring-clean right now — and a few that can wait until fall
Home & Garden

5 things to spring-clean right now — and a few that can wait until fall

When it’s time to spring-clean, we may think we have to tackle every single item on the to-do list right away. But actually, there are some home maintenance tasks that it’s better to wait until fall to complete. To help you sort out which things to spring-clean ASAP and which can be safely put off for a few more months, we’ve compiled the list below. Then, you can breathe a little easier knowing that it doesn’t have to all get done right away.

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead

How many horror stories have you heard about homeowners who want to sue their contractor? These disputes arise for numerous reasons, but in almost all cases it comes down to defective workmanship. Sometimes it’s non-performance, when the contractor vaporizes and stops showing up at the job. In rare cases, it’s actually fraud in which the contractor takes a deposit and disappears.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News