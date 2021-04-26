GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing for April’s remaining cool spring days and nights

I spent the past weekend getting some of my early cole crops in the ground. The weather was warm and breezy, making it a great time to be outdoors. However, as I write this article, the weather has once again turned cold. April is reminding us that it still can be cold from time to time so don’t be in a hurry to get those bedding plants and seedlings planted unless you want to have to worry about covering them up when we’re expected to get a hard frost. It’s not too hard to cover a few containers, but whole garden beds can be a bit difficult. In Baraboo, the last hard frost is expected to be May 17. Reedsburg’s last hard frost is forecast as May 5.

If you put in some seedling transplants—like I did, you may need to protect them for a few more days/week. There are a variety of methods you can use to protect them depending on many plants you need to protect. If it’s a large area, consider using a row cover or a bed sheet propped up on either hoops or sticks. Remember to weigh down the corners or you might have to go searching for your row cover in the neighbor’s yard. If you use a row cover of some sort, be prepared to remove it once the danger of frost is gone for the day. If you have individual plants, you can place a 2-liter soda bottle or milk jug with the bottom cut off over the top of your plants. It will serve as a mini greenhouse. I also take the cap off and poke a few holes in it as I like to leave them on for a little while. I also like to use these for my tomato and pepper plants for a short time when I eventually put them out late May/early June. If you use a mini greenhouse, make sure it has enough ventilation and remove as soon as you can so as not cook your seedlings.