GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing for April’s remaining cool spring days and nights

“For honey bees, a dandelion is the first sign of spring!” ― June Stoyer
I spent the past weekend getting some of my early cole crops in the ground. The weather was warm and breezy, making it a great time to be outdoors. However, as I write this article, the weather has once again turned cold. April is reminding us that it still can be cold from time to time so don’t be in a hurry to get those bedding plants and seedlings planted unless you want to have to worry about covering them up when we’re expected to get a hard frost. It’s not too hard to cover a few containers, but whole garden beds can be a bit difficult. In Baraboo, the last hard frost is expected to be May 17. Reedsburg’s last hard frost is forecast as May 5.
If you put in some seedling transplants—like I did, you may need to protect them for a few more days/week. There are a variety of methods you can use to protect them depending on many plants you need to protect. If it’s a large area, consider using a row cover or a bed sheet propped up on either hoops or sticks. Remember to weigh down the corners or you might have to go searching for your row cover in the neighbor’s yard. If you use a row cover of some sort, be prepared to remove it once the danger of frost is gone for the day. If you have individual plants, you can place a 2-liter soda bottle or milk jug with the bottom cut off over the top of your plants. It will serve as a mini greenhouse. I also take the cap off and poke a few holes in it as I like to leave them on for a little while. I also like to use these for my tomato and pepper plants for a short time when I eventually put them out late May/early June. If you use a mini greenhouse, make sure it has enough ventilation and remove as soon as you can so as not cook your seedlings.
If you started vegetable, annual, and perennial seeds, start preparing to harden them off so they will be ready to go into the ground around May 17. Typically, it only takes about two weeks, but it won’t hurt if you start a little early if you have the time. You can either move them in and out of the house at night or use a cold frame and cover the seedlings as needed.
As weather permits, continue to remove winter mulch from your perennials and divide as needed. Try to get your dividing done before vigorous growth. My hostas are just starting to show, and I have a few that I want to move and divide so now the time is right. Finish cleaning up your perennial beds if you haven’t already by cutting back any old stems and removing dead leaves. Also finish up removing any remaining winter protection you may have on your trees or shrubs. If you missed pruning something that really needs to be taken care of before the dormant season, at least wait until after the leaves have fully expanded.
It’s also time to think about mowing. In fact, I noticed some folks have already mowed their yards. When you mow, cut your grass between 2 ½ and 3 ½ inches tall so as to promote a deeper root system. If you can, consider not mowing until more flowers are in bloom to assist our pollinators. There is an initiative called “No Mow May” that is gaining traction in Wisconsin and across the United States. The goal is to allow the grass to remain unmown through May, offering early season pollinators the opportunity to forage on early season blooms such as dandelions. I love the initiative because we raise bees and I don’t like to mow the yard. My section of yard has many dandelions, and they serve as a wonderful food source for our pollinators. I just don’t want them to go to seed as they always seem to end up in my flower beds.
The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will team up with Culver’s of Reedsburg from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 to raise funds for Sauk County gardening projects. The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will greet customers, share information about the organization, and assist where needed. In exchange, SCMGA will receive a portion of all restaurant sales to use toward local projects. All proceeds will be used to support Sauk County horticultural scholarships, school and community education, food security and community gardens, and beautifying historical sites. Please come support your local master gardener chapter.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.