GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing gardens against the frost

In the vegetable garden, remove any newly set tomato blossoms and new growth as the tomatoes probably won’t have enough time to mature. You can also start potting any herbs you want to bring in and enjoy this winter. If you have any open beds that will not be planted until late spring, now’s the time to plant winter cover crops and place green manure in them. Remove any weeds from your garden beds before they go to seed. To extend your garden harvest, make preparations now so you can easily cover them if we get an early frost. Watering your garden well also help provide greater frost protection. If you haven’t already, start harvesting your carrots and beets and gathering your squash and pumpkins when they are ripe so they don’t get damaged by frost. It is a little late to start outdoors but I’m going to plant lettuce and greens in a smaller garden pot to create a “salad bowl.” That way I can bring the pot in the house if it gets too cold before salad greens are ready to be picked.