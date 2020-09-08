GARDENER COLUMN: Preparing gardens against the frost

“September days have the warmth of summer in their briefer hours, but in their lengthening evenings a prophetic breath of autumn.” — Rowland E. Robinson, Vermont
September has arrived. I know there is still plenty of summer left, but during my cooler-than-usual walk this morning, it reminded me that I need to start planning to properly put my garden to bed this fall. I’ve come to realize that it’s important to start early and do a little at a time instead of trying to tackle the whole task in one weekend. That’s how I lost my cannas one year; I waited until it was too late. To refresh my memory and help me plan, I pulled out a couple of handy guides that have served me well over the years. One is Melinda Myers’ book “Month-by-Month Gardening – Minnesota & Wisconsin.” I also referenced an old copy of the Madison Area Master Gardeners Association’s “Wisconsin Garden Journal.” So, while you are still enjoying your summer gardens, here are some tasks that you want to add to your calendar the first couple weeks of September.
If you have gladioli, lift the corms when the leaves turn brown and dry them in the sun for a few days before storing them. You can still divide most perennials such as hostas, daylilies, and peonies; but its best to do it the first half of the month so they have time to get established. Start bringing in your annuals that you want to winter over such as coleus, geraniums, caladium, and begonias. Take care to avoid bringing insects and diseases in with them. I give mine a nice, cool shower in the bathroom. Isolate them for a few weeks if you have room or take cuttings if your space is limited. Buy your spring-blooming flower bulbs and store them in a cool, dark place like a basement or spare refrigerator. Wait until the second half of September or first part of October to plant. If you plant them now and we have a warm September, the bulbs are more likely to sprout this fall instead of waiting until spring.
In the vegetable garden, remove any newly set tomato blossoms and new growth as the tomatoes probably won’t have enough time to mature. You can also start potting any herbs you want to bring in and enjoy this winter. If you have any open beds that will not be planted until late spring, now’s the time to plant winter cover crops and place green manure in them. Remove any weeds from your garden beds before they go to seed. To extend your garden harvest, make preparations now so you can easily cover them if we get an early frost. Watering your garden well also help provide greater frost protection. If you haven’t already, start harvesting your carrots and beets and gathering your squash and pumpkins when they are ripe so they don’t get damaged by frost. It is a little late to start outdoors but I’m going to plant lettuce and greens in a smaller garden pot to create a “salad bowl.” That way I can bring the pot in the house if it gets too cold before salad greens are ready to be picked.
Fall is a great time to plant many trees and shrubs. The cooler temps make it easier for them to get established and they require less watering. Do your research and avoid trees and shrubs that are slow to root; it’s better to plant those in the spring. Remember to call Diggers Hotline before you dig.
Lastly, take time to reflect on what worked, and what didn’t, in your gardens. Take pictures and make notes in a journal or on a calendar. For example, I found a particularly delicious and relatively disease-free tomato this year that I want to make sure I plant next year. I’m sure I won’t remember what the name is when it comes time to buy seeds. Come next spring, you can look back and accurately remember your successes and failures, and plan an even more glorious garden.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.
