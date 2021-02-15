GARDENER COLUMN: Propagating African violets

Now it’s time to take your cuttings. When looking at your African violet plant, you’ll notice the leaves grow in circles around a center stem. Select leaves from the middle where the leaf stems will be tender and not too tough. The smaller leaves are too young and other older outer leaves are too tough—both leaf types will not propagate well. Cut the leaf off close to the base of the plant using a sharp knife to avoid damaging the rest of the plant. First cut the leaf stem to about a half-inch long. Then make a second cut at 45 degrees so that when the leaf is fuzzy side up, the cut-side is facing up. The growing medium should be light-weight and retain water without being too damp or dry. This will encourage more root and plantlet production that will be in front of the rooted leaf. If you like, dip the stem in rooting hormone prior to planting, shaking off the excess. Poke a hole in the growing medium and insert the leaf so it sits at an angle, fuzzy side up with bottom of the leaf just above the soil. Firm the medium around leaf stem.