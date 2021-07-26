GARDENER COLUMN: Proper vegetable harvesting

I like to pick my own vegetables.—Shelley Duvall
Once again, it has been a busy week at our house. I helped a fellow master gardener plant a demonstration garden, set up a booth to promote the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association, and co-presented two talks at the Sauk County Fair. Add in setting up a surprise birthday party in our backyard and I’m sure you can imagine how much work I got done in my gardens – not much at all. My kale is going gangbusters, my broccoli is producing amazing heads, the cabbage needs to be processed into sauerkraut or a yummy batch of coleslaw, the peas need picking, the garlic is really to be pulled – the list right now is getting long. As you can tell, it’s harvest time in the vegetable gardens.
Knowing when and how to harvest your vegetables is important so you can get the most out of your investment of time and money. With some vegetables, it’s not always obvious when to harvest them to take advantage of their peak ripeness and nutritional value. Here are a few tips to remember. Unless you are trying to enter a contest for the biggest pumpkin, bigger is not always better. Consider the zucchini – 6six to eight inches is the optimal size. As we all know, there’s always that one that hides really well and becomes the size of a baseball bat. Don’t’ throw it away – it can be used to make zucchini bread or even better, zucchini relish. My family has an amazing recipe for zucchini relish and is incredible in tuna fish or chicken salad sandwiches, on ham, hotdogs, brats, and a variety of other foods. The extra-large zucchini has helped make many of those batches. When you pick your fruits or vegetables, carefully remove them to prevent breaking stems and branches. Consider using garden shears to remove them with ease. Once your crop starts producing, you need to check it regularly, preferably daily. For example, my broccoli started coming in and I forgot to check it for a couple days. I now have a few heads that are close to bolting.
Here are few vegetables that should be producing now or very soon in your gardens.
Basil: Harvest it as soon as the flower buds appear, but before they open.
Beans (pole or bush): Pick when they are pencil thick, before the seeds bulge.
Beets: For best texture, harvest when 1-1/2 to 3-inches in diameter so they are not tough or woody. Don’t forget you can eat the leaves when they are at four to six inches long.
Broccoli: Cut the heads when they are dark green, the buds are compact and before they start to flower or turn yellow. I have a few that are just starting to turn yellow. I have plans to cut and freeze them this week.
Brussels sprouts: I used to strip the leaves, but I’m learning that’s not such a good idea, as they need them for growth. They should be harvested when they are about one inch in diameter.
Cabbage: The head should be firm and have crisp leaves.
Corn: The husk should be tightly attached, pliable, healthy, and green. The tassel is brown, the ear feels plump and if you poke a kernel with your fingernail, it should have light, milky liquid leak out.
Cucumber: Harvest when six inches long or as soon as they are big enough to use – for example, making baby dill pickles.
Garlic: When the leaves are one-third brown, check the bulbs to see if they are big enough. If you are satisfied with size, it’s time to harvest. If they are too small, give them a little more time to grow, but not too much time. Once the leaves are a half to two-thirds brown, they need to be harvested, no matter what.
Kale: Leaves should be harvested when they are about the size of your hand, so it doesn’t get too tough. Mine is starting to max out at that size, so I may have to make kale chips or freeze it to throw into soups this winter. I’ve read a lot about “massaging” kale and I want to try it. However, with all the yard work, I feel like I deserve a massage more than my kale.
Onions: The tops should turn brown and fall over before you pull them.
Summer squash and zucchini: Both are best when they are six to eight inches long.
Tomatoes: Leave them on the vine as long as possible for the best flavor. The perfect tomato should be slightly firm and plump, have glossy skin, be a rich in color, and smell amazing.
These are just a few of the vegetables coming in right now. Take the time to learn when the best time is to harvest your fruits and vegetables and you’ll be rewarded with delicious and nutritious food for you and your family.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.