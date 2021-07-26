GARDENER COLUMN: Proper vegetable harvesting

Once again, it has been a busy week at our house. I helped a fellow master gardener plant a demonstration garden, set up a booth to promote the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association, and co-presented two talks at the Sauk County Fair. Add in setting up a surprise birthday party in our backyard and I’m sure you can imagine how much work I got done in my gardens – not much at all. My kale is going gangbusters, my broccoli is producing amazing heads, the cabbage needs to be processed into sauerkraut or a yummy batch of coleslaw, the peas need picking, the garlic is really to be pulled – the list right now is getting long. As you can tell, it’s harvest time in the vegetable gardens.

Knowing when and how to harvest your vegetables is important so you can get the most out of your investment of time and money. With some vegetables, it’s not always obvious when to harvest them to take advantage of their peak ripeness and nutritional value. Here are a few tips to remember. Unless you are trying to enter a contest for the biggest pumpkin, bigger is not always better. Consider the zucchini – 6six to eight inches is the optimal size. As we all know, there’s always that one that hides really well and becomes the size of a baseball bat. Don’t’ throw it away – it can be used to make zucchini bread or even better, zucchini relish. My family has an amazing recipe for zucchini relish and is incredible in tuna fish or chicken salad sandwiches, on ham, hotdogs, brats, and a variety of other foods. The extra-large zucchini has helped make many of those batches. When you pick your fruits or vegetables, carefully remove them to prevent breaking stems and branches. Consider using garden shears to remove them with ease. Once your crop starts producing, you need to check it regularly, preferably daily. For example, my broccoli started coming in and I forgot to check it for a couple days. I now have a few heads that are close to bolting.