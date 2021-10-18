GARDENER COLUMN: Properly storing fruits and vegetables for the winter

This past weekend offered up some incredibly warm weather especially for October. My husband and I drove around a bit in search of fall color, but the warm weather has really delayed its arrival. It’s really been hard to remember it’s actually fall and that we will have to deal with storing the remainder of our garden produce, especially our root vegetables. This is the first year in a long time that I have successfully grown carrots that need storage. I also have some beets that need to be stored as well as I don’t want to can them. We also have a tree full of pears. I’m not the only one who wants to store their vegetables or fruits without canning, dehydrating, or freezing them. A fellow master gardener approached me the other day asking me how to properly store carrots for the winter.

The hardest thing I believe is finding the right place to store your vegetables and fruits. It can’t be too hot or too cold. It also can’t be too wet or too dry. Now I understand Goldilocks’ predicament. It wasn’t uncommon years ago for people to have root cellars but with so many finished basements in today’s homes, they are not so common anymore. In general, your vegetables and fruits should be stored in a cool, dry, dark, and well-ventilated location, in a container up and off the ground. Try to find a location that stays below 60 degrees Fahrenheit but won’t freeze. Consider a cool closet, an unheated mudroom, or even a cooler in an unheated garage or shed. I store our vegetables in our unheated garage just outside the entry door to our house. Typically, it doesn’t get too cold in there, but I have had things freeze when we’ve left the garage door open in the winter. Moisture within the container is also important to monitor. Try to create storage areas for your vegetables and fruits that meet these four different categories – moist and cold—33-40 degrees F, dry and cold—33-40 degrees F, dry and cool—40-50 degrees F, and dry and warmer—50-60 degrees F.