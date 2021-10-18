 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GARDENER COLUMN: Properly storing fruits and vegetables for the winter
0 Comments
SAUK COUNTY GARDENER

GARDENER COLUMN: Properly storing fruits and vegetables for the winter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“This cabbage, these carrots, these potatoes, these onions ... will soon become me. Such a tasty fact!”—Mike Garofalo

This past weekend offered up some incredibly warm weather especially for October. My husband and I drove around a bit in search of fall color, but the warm weather has really delayed its arrival. It’s really been hard to remember it’s actually fall and that we will have to deal with storing the remainder of our garden produce, especially our root vegetables. This is the first year in a long time that I have successfully grown carrots that need storage. I also have some beets that need to be stored as well as I don’t want to can them. We also have a tree full of pears. I’m not the only one who wants to store their vegetables or fruits without canning, dehydrating, or freezing them. A fellow master gardener approached me the other day asking me how to properly store carrots for the winter.

The hardest thing I believe is finding the right place to store your vegetables and fruits. It can’t be too hot or too cold. It also can’t be too wet or too dry. Now I understand Goldilocks’ predicament. It wasn’t uncommon years ago for people to have root cellars but with so many finished basements in today’s homes, they are not so common anymore. In general, your vegetables and fruits should be stored in a cool, dry, dark, and well-ventilated location, in a container up and off the ground. Try to find a location that stays below 60 degrees Fahrenheit but won’t freeze. Consider a cool closet, an unheated mudroom, or even a cooler in an unheated garage or shed. I store our vegetables in our unheated garage just outside the entry door to our house. Typically, it doesn’t get too cold in there, but I have had things freeze when we’ve left the garage door open in the winter. Moisture within the container is also important to monitor. Try to create storage areas for your vegetables and fruits that meet these four different categories – moist and cold—33-40 degrees F, dry and cold—33-40 degrees F, dry and cool—40-50 degrees F, and dry and warmer—50-60 degrees F.

Category 1: Moist and cold is for root crops such as beets, carrots, turnips, and radishes. Brush off the soil, clip their tops to ½—1 inch high and leave any roots intact. Place them in moist, not wet, packing material such as sand, sawdust, coir, or peat moss. Make sure they are not touching and cover them. Throughout the winter, check the moisture of the soil and dampen it with a spray bottle of water if needed. They can also be placed in a plastic bag with several holes to prevent them from collecting too much moisture. Celery can be simply pulled up and placed upright with its roots in the damp medium.

Category 2: Dry and cold is for crops such as potatoes, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, apples and pears. They can be stored by your beets and carrots, but they need extra air circulation to keep them dry. Some people like to wrap apples and pears individually in paper to help keep them a little longer. Also, store apples in their own container as the ethylene gas they give off will make the other fruits and vegetables ripen sooner. If you have room, cabbages and Brussels sprouts can also be pulled up by the roots and planted in a container of moist soil. Remember, potatoes need the location to be dark to prevent them from turning green.

Category 3: Dry and cool is for onions, garlic, and shallots. Make sure they have been dried first in a well-ventilated place before storing. Then hang them in a mesh bag, braid them, or store in a shallow box or crate no more than two layers deep.

Category 4: Dry and warmer is for winter squash, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes. They do need to be cured for about two weeks before storing. Leave the stem intact for squash and pumpkins. When storing, don’t stack them too high and give them plenty of air circulation.

For more information about storing vegetables at home and alternative methods, visit https://nchfp.uga.edu/how/store/wisc_vegetables.pdf. It also has plans for building a basement storage room if you are so inclined. While you wait for peak fall colors, use the time to store up any of your remaining root vegetables and fruits to enjoy this winter.

Jeannie Manis

Manis

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Horseback riding is more dangerous than motorcycle racing

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Can a new developer force existing owners to sell their condo units?
Home & Garden

Can a new developer force existing owners to sell their condo units?

Q: I am fortunate enough to be a snowbird. We own a condo in Jacksonville, Florida. Our condo is in a development that was purchased by an investor/developer in the late 1980s. The developer improved the existing units, added several new buildings, sold some of the units and rented out the rest. We think the developer still controls a bit over 51% of the units.

Weatherproof a door
Home & Garden

Weatherproof a door

The Department of Energy tells us warm air leaking into your home during the summer and out of your home in the winter can waste a substantial portion of your energy dollars. You can save at least 10% on your energy bill by reducing those air leaks at the doors to your house, and it’s one of the easiest and least expensive projects you can do.

Ask the Builder: Demystifying septic systems
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Demystifying septic systems

Do you wonder how septic systems work? I never gave it much thought in all the years I lived in Cincinnati. Every house I lived in was connected to a municipal sewer line. Just about every house I built I connected to a sewer line. Few of the houses I built needed their own septic systems.

+2
Resident believes condo unit number is incorrect on title document
Home & Garden

Resident believes condo unit number is incorrect on title document

Q: I recently found out that the master deed plan referenced on my title document shows the wrong unit number for my condo. I have tried approaching my neighbor to work on a title transfer swap, but they are unwilling to do a title swap. How can I fix my title document? My condo association lawyer is also unwilling to take on the fix.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News