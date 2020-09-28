GARDENER COLUMN: Putting gardens to bed (copy)

In the vegetable garden, this is the place to really “clean” up your beds. If you have any green tomatoes, don’t let them go to waste. Use them in relishes, make fried green tomatoes, or pick them to ripen indoors. Harvest radishes, beets, and potatoes. You can leave carrots, parsnips, and turnips for winter harvesting. Just mulch them a bit after the soil starts to get frosty. Harvest your pumpkins, squash and gourds. Only store undamaged, healthy produce; one bad apple or potato one can spoil the bunch. Clear out old plants to prevent disease and insect problems next year. Don’t put any diseased plant material in your compost. Simply bag it and put it out with the trash. For me, this means making sure my tomato plants and cucumber and squash vines don’t end up on the compost pile as my tomatoes ended up with early blight — I always plant mine too close — and my cucurbits with powdery mildew. Once you’ve cleared out the old plant material, spread manure and incorporate it into the soil. An alternative is planting buckwheat, annual rye, or oats to create a green manure that you can dig or till into your soil next spring. In my garden, I’m going to plant buckwheat this year. During the first half of the month, you still have time to divide any large rhubarb plants to rejuvenate them. Finish planting individual garlic cloves about 4 inches apart, 1 inch deep and the cover with mulch or straw. If you have any tender herbs, such as rosemary, still in the garden that you wish to use this winter, pot them up and put them in a sunny location inside your house. Another option is to start a new herb garden in the house. You can plant them in individual pots or in one bigger container, depending on your available space. If you decide to plant them together, make sure you select herbs that have similar light and water requirements. I made the mistake before of planting herbs together that had different water requirements and killed half my plants.