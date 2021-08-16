GARDENER COLUMN: Putting up the first harvest to get a second one

The harvest season is finally upon us – or at least at my house. My purple, yellow wax and scarlet runner beans are coming in strong, along with my weird, cross-pollinated squash. I’m not sure what they really are because they don’t really resemble what I planted. I know squash can cross-pollinate, but I was running out of room in my garden this past spring, so I planted several different types too close together. The beets and the onions are ready to be pulled and I’m still getting broccoli and tons of kale. My tomatoes are looking better than ever so when they start turning, I’m going to be inundated with them. Just yesterday, I canned eight pints of beans, four pints of corn, and made seven batches of garlic scape and kale pesto to put in the freezer. If you can your garden produce, make sure you use the proper method for processing it. Not everything can be water bathed; some need to be processed in a pressure cooker. Low-acid foods like beans and corn should be pressure cooked if you plan to can them. Of course, you can freeze them as well, but I’m out of freezer room. Also, don’t forget to test your pressure cooker’s dial gauge, especially if you haven’t used in a couple years or you purchased it secondhand. In fact, it’s recommended to have the gauge tested once a year. Contact Extension Sauk County at 608-355-3250 to arrange a time to have your pressure cooker tested. You can also visit Extension Sauk County’s website for more information on testing your canner and numerous food preservation publications at https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu/pressure-canner-testing. Another great resource to learn more about canning and the correct processing method can be found at the National Center for Home Preservation at https://nchfp.uga.edu/how/general.html.