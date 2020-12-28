GARDENER COLUMN: Resolutions

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis
As 2020 is finally coming to a close I, like many others, have started my list of New Year’s resolutions. Over the years, I’ve made resolutions and must admit have not always been successful. I have discovered that if I want to successfully accomplish my resolutions, I need to make them realistic. With that in mind, here are some realistic and attainable gardening resolutions for 2021 for you to consider adding to your list.
Plan better. Here in Wisconsin, we have the benefit of the colder weather which helps us take a break from outdoor gardening tasks. Winter in January is a great time to start planning next year’s gardens. Go back over your notes from last summer, assuming you took notes, to refresh your memory of what worked and what didn’t. Look outside to see where you might want to add plants for winter interest next season. Check your stored bulbs for spoilage, take stock of what seeds you already have, and determine what you need to purchase. If you need to order anything, order early to avoid discovering your desired seeds, bulbs, or plants are unavailable.
Try something new. This is a resolution that always makes my list every year. I like to try and learn new things. Do some research and find a new plant you want to try growing. If not a new plant, try a new variety of an old favorite. This is how I discovered New Zealand spinach – a spinach substitute; I was looking for spinach that did well in the summer heat. Try starting your bedding plants from seed instead of buying them. Consider planting a food plot just for donating to family, friends, or a local food pantry. I’m considering starting a cutting garden for annual flowers. I don’t really like to cut my flowers in my perennial beds, but this would allow me to have flowers in the house as well or to share.
Help the pollinators. Learn what are good insects and what plants provide food and habitat for them. Find ways to incorporate native plants into your garden beds. Many of them are quite gorgeous and are much easier to tend than their hybrid cousins. Take time to look at what insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides you currently use and research ways to decrease your use of them to help protect beneficial insects, pollinators, and the environment.
Embrace sustainability. Find ways to use less water by mulching, choosing drought tolerant or resistant plants, or collecting rainwater. Start composting if you haven’t already. Use plant divisions and propagation to expand your gardens. It’ll help save money and unify all your gardens beds. Go through your garden tools, pots and other gently used garden items and donate what you are not using to a new gardener or maybe a local school or community garden.
Improve your gardening health. You’ve all heard of the Freshman 15 weight gain; well, maybe this year you experienced the COVID 19. If you’ve put on some extra weight, it can make your gardening tasks more difficult and less enjoyable. Consider adding or increasing exercise so you have the ability and strength to lift soil bags, dig holes, bend, and kneel to do weeding and planting tasks. Eat more of those vegetables growing in your gardens or consider trying some new ones to eat. Vegetables always taste better when you grow them yourself.
Practice gratefulness. If this past year has taught me anything, it is to be grateful. As we go through 2021, I plan to continue practicing gratitude more actively. My goal for next year is to really pay attention to the changes in my garden and appreciate them. I hope this serves as a reminder to “stop and smell the roses” and deeply appreciate all that you have.
Whatever gardening resolutions you have for 2021, I hope you are successful and have wonderful, happy New Year.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.