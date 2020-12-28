GARDENER COLUMN: Resolutions

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

As 2020 is finally coming to a close I, like many others, have started my list of New Year’s resolutions. Over the years, I’ve made resolutions and must admit have not always been successful. I have discovered that if I want to successfully accomplish my resolutions, I need to make them realistic. With that in mind, here are some realistic and attainable gardening resolutions for 2021 for you to consider adding to your list.

Plan better. Here in Wisconsin, we have the benefit of the colder weather which helps us take a break from outdoor gardening tasks. Winter in January is a great time to start planning next year’s gardens. Go back over your notes from last summer, assuming you took notes, to refresh your memory of what worked and what didn’t. Look outside to see where you might want to add plants for winter interest next season. Check your stored bulbs for spoilage, take stock of what seeds you already have, and determine what you need to purchase. If you need to order anything, order early to avoid discovering your desired seeds, bulbs, or plants are unavailable.