GARDENER COLUMN: Rodent-resistant bulbs

Welcome to November. The beautiful weather we had the last week of October made me wonder if fall was ever going to truly arrive. With a forecast in the 40s for the first week of November, I guess fall will finally show up. In previous years, I would have been well into my fall clean-up and almost finished up. I still have to dig my dahlias, cut down and remove any diseased foliage from my perennial beds, clean out my garden beds, plant my garlic and eventually mulch all my fallen leaves. With all that going on, it’s a wonder that I’m considering putting in a few more spring-blooming bulbs.

Over the years, I’ve planted thousands of tulip bulbs and other spring bulbs. I have always gravitated to tulips and have even attended a tulip dig just so I could get an extremely large number of bulbs at discount prices. Then there’s the digging of all those holes; sometimes I would dig a larger hole and plant 10-12 bulbs in a hole; other times, I would use my bulb auger attached to my husband’s cordless drill and plant them one by one. I don’t mind the work; I just hate it when the squirrels and other rodents decide to dig them up and eat them. Even worse is when they dig them up, take one bite and toss the bulb to the side. Then if the mice and squirrels don’t eat them, I can typically count on the deer to come along next spring and eat the tulips just before they flower.