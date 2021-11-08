GARDENER COLUMN: Rodent-resistant bulbs

“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”—S. Brown
Welcome to November. The beautiful weather we had the last week of October made me wonder if fall was ever going to truly arrive. With a forecast in the 40s for the first week of November, I guess fall will finally show up. In previous years, I would have been well into my fall clean-up and almost finished up. I still have to dig my dahlias, cut down and remove any diseased foliage from my perennial beds, clean out my garden beds, plant my garlic and eventually mulch all my fallen leaves. With all that going on, it’s a wonder that I’m considering putting in a few more spring-blooming bulbs.
Over the years, I’ve planted thousands of tulip bulbs and other spring bulbs. I have always gravitated to tulips and have even attended a tulip dig just so I could get an extremely large number of bulbs at discount prices. Then there’s the digging of all those holes; sometimes I would dig a larger hole and plant 10-12 bulbs in a hole; other times, I would use my bulb auger attached to my husband’s cordless drill and plant them one by one. I don’t mind the work; I just hate it when the squirrels and other rodents decide to dig them up and eat them. Even worse is when they dig them up, take one bite and toss the bulb to the side. Then if the mice and squirrels don’t eat them, I can typically count on the deer to come along next spring and eat the tulips just before they flower.
I’ve tried just about every trick in the book to make sure the squirrels and their rodent buddies don’t find my tulip and crocus bulbs and have had limited success. This has caused me to incorporate other spring-blooming bulbs and flowers that are less desirable to squirrels and mice. If you too have this problem, there are quite a few for you to consider that are early, mid-season, and late bloomers.
The first list of bulbs to consider are members of the amaryllis family – daffodils, snowdrops, and snowflakes that look almost identical to snowdrops – and they are rodent and deer resistant. The bulbs and flowers contain lycorine which is bitter-tasting and poisonous, so the squirrels, mice and deer won’t eat them. Daffodils are typically reliable spreaders, come in a variety of colors, and can bloom from early to late spring depending on the variety. Snowdrops are one of the first spring bloomers and will push up through the snow just to bloom – a welcomed sight after a long-cold winter.
Winter aconite, eranthus hymenalis, is another early bloomer. It has bright, yellow flowers with ferny green leaves. Glory of the Snow, chionodoxa, blooms early as well with pink, blue, lavender, and white star-shaped blooms. Plant glory of the snow in large groups for maximum impact under deciduous trees and in fronts of beds. Added bonus – although they have short stems, they hold up well in cut-flower arrangements.
Wood squill is another spring-bulb to consider that deer and rodents’ dislike. This bulb only grows 4-6-inches tall, tolerates full sun to part shade, is great for naturalizing, and is also a good cut flower. It’s blue or white flowers looks amazing with early-blooming daffodils.
A new favorite of mine is fritillaria. They are technically members of the lily family, but they are cold hardy. The bulbs have a skunky order that repels rodents. My favorite is the Checkered Lily, also called the Guinea-hen flower, F.melagris. It showed up unexpectedly in my garden, most likely it came from a plant that was gifted to me. Yeah – bonus flowers.
The last group to talk about is alliums. They are members of the onion family so needless to say, squirrels, chipmunks, mice, and voles don’t like the smell or flavor of the bulbs. They come in colors of white, purple, lavender, and yellow, can be anywhere from 10-36-inches tall, and prefer a little drier soil. They are typically the last to bloom of all the bulbs mentioned.
If you have some spots in your yard that could use some spring-flowering blooms, consider planting some of these rodent-resistant bulbs before the ground freezes. You’ll successfully thwart rodents from eating your bulbs and come next spring, you’ll still be able to appreciate some early color.
