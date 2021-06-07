GARDENER COLUMN: Scouting for Japanese beetles

Emerging Japanese beetles need about 1,030 growing degree-days to complete development and will continue to emerge until around 2,150 degree-days. This means they should start showing up around mid- to late June so be prepared to watch and destroy their scouts. Scout beetles will do the reconnaissance on your garden and report back to the rest of the Japanese beetles that your garden is now an open buffet. Look for the scout beetles in the afternoon—I do this when I take my after-work walk in the garden—and hand pick and dispose of them. I use a bucket of soapy water and drop them in the water where they go to a watery death. I used to like to leave the bucket of soapy water and drowned beetles out in a sunny location as a warning to the others that I am a ruthless Japanese beetle hunter and that they should go looking for food elsewhere. However, that is not a good idea as mere presence of them—even the trapped beetles—attract other Japanese beetles to your yard. This is why it is not recommended to use pheromone lure traps as they simply attract more Japanese beetles to that location. The only reason I’d use them is if I didn’t like my neighbors and then I’d put the trap close to their yard. Luckily, for my neighbors, I like them and won’t be using any traps.