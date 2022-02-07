GARDENER COLUMN: Seed catalog terminology

“Seed catalogs are responsible for more unfulfilled fantasies than Enron and Playboy combined.” ― Michael Perry

At this time of year, I love perusing seed catalogs. Picture after picture of beautiful flowers, fruit, vegetables, and every kind of plant you can possibly imagine – the opportunities are endless. It’s hard to not get sucked in and try to buy one of everything you’re interested in planting. Before you go all out though, it’s important to understand the terminology in the catalog or on the seed packet to save some money or at least some aggravation. Know what zone you live in. If you’re unsure, you can find your zone at https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. What’s cool about this map is that you can zoom in to your actual location and see what zone you’re in. For example, the city of Baraboo is in zone 4b, but I live in 5a. Not much different, but enough that I would feel confident growing something rated as zone 5. Knowing helps reduce the temptation to buy something that is way outside your growing zone.

Take note of days to maturity or similarly days to harvest. This is when you can expect to see flowers or pick vegetables. If you started your plants indoors, the clock starts ticking once you transplanted your seedlings outdoors. If you sowed the radish seed directly into your garden, it’s the time between planting and eating that first radish. For Baraboo, our last expected spring frost day is May 17 and the first expected fall frost is Sept. 24, giving us about 129 frost-free growing days. Portage is expected to have 146 days and Reedsburg nearly 150. This is important to know so you don’t’ plant seeds that need more growing days to mature than you have in your area.

Learn the difference between heirloom or hybrid seeds. Heirloom are plants people grew for years before commercial hybrids were developed. For many gardeners, the main reason they plant heirlooms is exceptional flavor. Heirlooms are time-tested, help ensure continued variety in the “seed pool,” and their seeds can be saved for the next growing season. Hybrids have been developed for a variety of reasons such as more disease-resistant, produce more or larger fruit, easier or faster to grow, or have a longer shelf life. I tend to plant a combination of heirlooms and hybrids; it just depends on what I’m using the plant for. I do tend to plant more heirloom tomatoes than hybrid particularly because of the flavor. If you want to try growing heirloom tomatoes, be sure to watch for the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s annual tomato plant sale in May. There is always a variety to choose from.

Speaking of tomatoes, pay attention to whether you are selecting a determinate or indeterminate variety. If you need a lot of tomatoes all at once for canning or processing, choose determinate varieties. Indeterminate varieties continue to grow, needing staking or caging but provide continuous fruit until frost.

Finally, note the recommended seed-starting method – directly sowed in the garden or starting indoors prior to transplanting into the ground. Following the recommended method helps give your seeds the best chance to thrive.

Don’t be lured in by all the pretty pictures and empty promises the seed catalogs offer. Take the time to properly research before you purchase to help ensure greater gardening success.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.