GARDENER COLUMN: Selecting and caring for Christmas trees

If you like longer needles, 2½-5-inches, a pine is a great option. Most pines have two to five needles bound together at the base. The native white pine is typically very full with soft green needles that don’t hold on as long as a fir or spruce once they are indoors. Heavier ornaments will need to be strategically placed due to its weaker branches. However, if you want a large tree for that high ceiling at an economical price, the white pine is a good choice. Another good pine option is the Scotch pine and should also be readily available. And with its easy needle shedding, the pine is great for those that want any excuse to get that tree out of the living room as soon as Christmas is over.

In Wisconsin, we are fortunate to have a good selection of both “cut your own” and retail tree lots. Before you head out the door, take a moment to measure both the height and width of the space where you’re going to put your tree. Also, measure the diameter of your tree stand. Tuck that tape measure in your pocket to later measure your perfect tree. If you decide to cut your own tree, you shouldn’t have to worry about your tree being fresh but check to makes sure it is healthy with few or no dead or bare spots. If you want to cut your own tree, do a little research ahead of time to see if the tree farm offers additional services such as providing saws, tree wrapping, wreaths and boughs, sleigh rides, or even hot cocoa. If you decide to purchase at a tree lot, check for freshness by pinching the needles. It’s fresh if the needles bend instead of breaking. Run your hand along the branch or gently bounce the tree on the ground to see how many needles fall off. If too many fall off, move on and find a different perfect tree. You can also feel the base of the tree; if it’s sticky with resin, it’s relatively fresh and should hold up through the holidays.