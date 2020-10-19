GARDENER COLUMN: Selecting, planting and caring for trees

“You know me, I think there ought to be a big old tree right there. And let’s give him a friend. Everybody needs a friend.” —Bob Ross
This year’s fall color has been particularly spectacular in my opinion. The first weekend in October, my family and I went up north to enjoy some hiking, visit a few waterfalls and view the fall color. As the fall color has started to peak in Sauk County, my husband, Scott, and I took off on a couple of short driving tours over this past weekend to take it all in. He noted that we really didn’t need to go up north to see fabulous fall color – its right in our backyard. He’s right; we are really fortunate to live where we do, in the Baraboo Bluffs close to Devil’s Lake, so frequent fall color tours are easy for us to enjoy.
If you’re fortunate, you may have some beautiful fall color right in your own yard. We have a particularly beautiful maple in our front yard that seems to just glow when it’s in its full glory. Even if you have one or more trees in your yard, fall is an opportunity to add another – as long as you don’t wait too long, choose trees that are hardy and easy to establish, and are willing to put in the extra effort to care for the tree. Good soil temperature, plentiful rainfall, and properly planting and care for the tree can help your tree grow well.
On our driving tours, I was paying attention to the different colors and leaf shapes, taking note of what I’d like to consider adding to our yard. However, fall color is just one thing to consider when selecting a tree. Consider what additional benefits you want from a tree. Some trees, such as pines or spruces, can provide a windbreak or a habitat for birds and animals. Certain trees, such as lindens, provide an early food source for bees. Maples also provide an early source pollen for bees. The serviceberry is a smaller tree that has beautiful fall color and edible fruits for birds in the fall and winter. Although all of these are wonderful trees, some are just not appropriate for planting in the fall. Some trees that can successfully be planted in the fall include crabapple, linden, some maples, alder, catalpa, honey locust, and more. If the tree you desire is not good candidate for fall planting, make a note of it and search for that tree next spring. For a short list of trees to consider for fall planting, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/2019/09/ask-a-master-gardener-fall-tree-shrub-planting.
Also, consider choosing varieties that you do not already have so as not to create a monoculture. That way if a disease or insect problem comes in, it won’t affect all of your trees. The crabapple trees that were planted in our yard when we bought the house are pretty, but if one gets a disease or insect problem, it will most likely spread to the rest of my flowering crabapple trees. Remember, diversity is a good thing.
Select healthy, deciduous trees that are either “balled and burlapped” or in a container as they should have an established root system. Save bare-root trees for spring planting. Plant the tree as soon as you get it home as soil temps will start dropping soon. Soil temperature should be above 55 degrees. In southcentral Wisconsin, that is around mid-October so don’t dilly dally. Conifers—pines and spruce trees—need a little warmer soil, 60-70 degrees, so it’s a little late to plant this year. Plan to plant them next year in the spring or early September. When planting the tree, be careful not to bury the root collar of your tree. Check out this handy guide on planting trees from the University of Wisconsin-Extension Learning Store at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/files/2014/11/Tree-Planting-Brochure-VPandian.pdf. Even if you’ve planted trees and shrubs in the past, it’s good to review the basics.
Once you’ve planted the tree, watering is key. Make sure it receives an inch of water each week until the ground freezes. This is extremely important to do, even after the tree loses it leaves. Mulch around the bottom to help conserve moisture. However, do not create the “volcano” of mulch around the tree. This just encourages insect damage and other problems. Consider wrapping your tree if it’s thin-barked or needs protection from rodents—one of our full-grown crabapple trees was girdled by a rabbit a couple winters ago. Remove the protection in the spring. Also stake the tree if necessary.
The benefits of trees can last a long time, especially if you take the time to carefully select, plant and care for them. Besides, your old tree could always use a friend.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.
