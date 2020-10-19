GARDENER COLUMN: Selecting, planting and caring for trees

“You know me, I think there ought to be a big old tree right there. And let’s give him a friend. Everybody needs a friend.” —Bob Ross

This year’s fall color has been particularly spectacular in my opinion. The first weekend in October, my family and I went up north to enjoy some hiking, visit a few waterfalls and view the fall color. As the fall color has started to peak in Sauk County, my husband, Scott, and I took off on a couple of short driving tours over this past weekend to take it all in. He noted that we really didn’t need to go up north to see fabulous fall color – its right in our backyard. He’s right; we are really fortunate to live where we do, in the Baraboo Bluffs close to Devil’s Lake, so frequent fall color tours are easy for us to enjoy.

If you’re fortunate, you may have some beautiful fall color right in your own yard. We have a particularly beautiful maple in our front yard that seems to just glow when it’s in its full glory. Even if you have one or more trees in your yard, fall is an opportunity to add another – as long as you don’t wait too long, choose trees that are hardy and easy to establish, and are willing to put in the extra effort to care for the tree. Good soil temperature, plentiful rainfall, and properly planting and care for the tree can help your tree grow well.