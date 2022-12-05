GARDENER COLUMN: Selecting the perfect Christmas tree

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.” – Larry Wilde

As Thanksgiving is now over, it is okay to now begin decorating for Christmas at our house. One of the big decisions we make each year is what kind of tree we are going to have. I’m talking real versus artificial. In years past when our children were still at home, it was tradition to go to a tree farm to select and cut our Christmas tree. I love a live tree, but we have high ceilings and it’s tough to find one that is as tall as I like, is still full and of course, we can still drag out of the woods on our own. Lately, the decision comes down to whether we are going to be home for the holidays or how long we have to leave it standing to get through all the family get-togethers. Looks like this year we’re going to be using our artificial tree.

If you’re looking to select a real tree this year, there are some things to know before you pick your tree. In addition to knowing what type of tree you like, there are some rules that apply to selecting all live trees that will ensure they will hold for the season. Before heading out, figure out where you’re going to put the tree in your house. It should be away from sources of heat and out of main traffic areas. Take note of how big the trunk can be to fit in your tree stand. Also, note how big your tree topper is so you leave enough space between the top and the ceiling for it.

With those details in mind, head out to the tree farm or lot of your choice. Look for one that has good shape and a straight trunk that’s not visible through the branches. It should also be slightly sticky to the touch. Next, check the freshness of the tree. There are a couple ways to check it: grab a branch and gently pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay on the branch or gently tap the tree on the ground—only a few needles, if any, should fall. Check the individual needles as well by bending a few needles in half. The needles from firs, such as Balsam or Fraser, should snap. Fresh pine needles should bend.

Some additional things to consider are fragrance, branch strength, and color. Choose a Balsam or Fraser fir if you like a strong Christmas tree smell. They also have strong branches, great for heavy ornaments. Firs have short blue/green or dark green needles and retain their needles well. If you like longer needles, consider the Scotch or white pine. Scotch has stronger branches and has good needle retention as well. Need a larger, taller tree at an economical price – choose the white pine. Spruce trees are another great option. Their stiff branches hold ornaments well and have excellent color. A word of caution – there needles can be quite sharp so keep that in mind if you have small children or pets.

Once you have the tree home, cut off at least a half-inch from the bottom of the trunk and put it in water as quickly as possible. It’s important to keep your tree stand always full of water. During the first few days, you may need to water your tree 2-3 times. It’s recommended that you get a tree stand that can hold at least a gallon of water. Keep it away from heat sources as much as possible. Follow these tips and your tree should last 4-6 weeks into the holiday season.