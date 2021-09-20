GARDENER COLUMN: September tasks to do before the first frost

“There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end.”—Sharyn McCrumb
Here it is, mid-September and there is so much we can still do in our gardens. My tomatoes and beans are still going gangbusters, enough so that once I preserve everything; I really wouldn’t need to plant any next year. However, I know that first frost is just around the corner and there are plenty of tasks that need to be done before then.
It’s time to start watching the weather forecasts closely to know if frost is expected. In Baraboo, the first expected hard frost is Sept. 24, but that isn’t foolproof. Dig out tarps and other plant coverings so they are handy for covering your plants if we get an extra early frost and you have some produce you still want to harvest. Remove any new growth or blossoms on your tomato plants, as they won’t have time to mature. Pinch off the growing points on Brussels sprouts to help the bottom sprouts mature. Harvest root vegetables, such as carrots and beets, before the frost kills the foliage. Also, pick squash, gourds, and pumpkins, leaving at least a 2-inch stem for better storage. Cut them off the vine and place them in a sunny, dry place. Curing hardens the skin, heals wounds, ripens any immature ones, and improves flavor. Sow radishes and lettuce as they grow fast and will appreciate the cooler temperatures. If you want to save any of your herbs, such as parsley, chives, basil, oregano, or others for fresh use this winter, pot them up before the first frost. I still struggle to overwinter my rosemary and lavender indoors, but several of my fellow master gardeners have had good success, so it can be done. Near the end of September, plant spinach for harvesting your first crop in March. Harvest your apples, grapes, and pears while still green. Consider planting an annual cover crop to create a green manure that you can work into your soil next spring.
In your flower gardens continue to divide perennials, except chrysanthemums and asters that haven’t bloomed. If you have a peony that you want to divide or share with others, do it now through Oct. 15. Take care not to plant it too deeply and mulch it after the ground freezes. Also, plant and/or transplant Iris. Dig through your seed packets—you know you have them—and plant the hardy annual seeds so they are ready to go next spring. Here’s a short list to consider, bachelor buttons, cornflowers, cosmos, hollyhocks—biennial, larkspur, lupine, milkweed, pansies, poppies, snapdragons, and Viola—pansies. Just be sure to mark their location, as next spring you may unknowingly weed them out. Purchase and start planting spring-bloom bulbs like daffodils, allium, hyacinth, and tulips near the end of the month. Take cuttings or bring in full plants of begonia, caladium, coleus, geranium, and any others that you want to winter over. Bring in houseplants and tropicals before the temperature gets lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Check for insects and diseases and treat accordingly before bringing plants back in the house. In case of insects, soak the pot in water for about 15 minutes, which will help force them out of the soil. Repot if necessary; it’s much easier to keep the mess outside. Gradually expose your houseplants to the reduced light they experience indoors to prevent shock. If they’ve been outdoors in full sunlight all summer and then you move them indoors where the lighting is much lower, the plants will probably drop some leaves. Put them in a south-facing window or put them under a plant light for 16 hours a day and gradually reduce the time to help them acclimate. Finally, don’t water them until the soil is dry to the touch and give them a boost of fertilizer according to the label directions.
Now is the time to start prepping your Christmas/Thanksgiving cactus and amaryllis so they will bloom for the holidays. Move your amaryllis bulb to a cool location for about three months. At the end of September, put your holiday cactus in the dark for 15 hours a day in a chilly location for six to eight weeks to help it bloom for Thanksgiving; for Christmas bloom you can wait until about Nov. 1 to put it in the dark.
I don’t mind them blooming whenever, so I just bring them out of my basement about the time I’m trying to find places to overwinter some of my other plants. Mine end up blooming near or during the holidays and last most of the winter.
Make the most of this year’s harvest and blooms before the first frost. Take care of these tasks first; there will still be plenty of things to do after we get our first hard frost.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.