GARDENER COLUMN: September tasks to do before the first frost

In your flower gardens continue to divide perennials, except chrysanthemums and asters that haven’t bloomed. If you have a peony that you want to divide or share with others, do it now through Oct. 15. Take care not to plant it too deeply and mulch it after the ground freezes. Also, plant and/or transplant Iris. Dig through your seed packets—you know you have them—and plant the hardy annual seeds so they are ready to go next spring. Here’s a short list to consider, bachelor buttons, cornflowers, cosmos, hollyhocks—biennial, larkspur, lupine, milkweed, pansies, poppies, snapdragons, and Viola—pansies. Just be sure to mark their location, as next spring you may unknowingly weed them out. Purchase and start planting spring-bloom bulbs like daffodils, allium, hyacinth, and tulips near the end of the month. Take cuttings or bring in full plants of begonia, caladium, coleus, geranium, and any others that you want to winter over. Bring in houseplants and tropicals before the temperature gets lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Check for insects and diseases and treat accordingly before bringing plants back in the house. In case of insects, soak the pot in water for about 15 minutes, which will help force them out of the soil. Repot if necessary; it’s much easier to keep the mess outside. Gradually expose your houseplants to the reduced light they experience indoors to prevent shock. If they’ve been outdoors in full sunlight all summer and then you move them indoors where the lighting is much lower, the plants will probably drop some leaves. Put them in a south-facing window or put them under a plant light for 16 hours a day and gradually reduce the time to help them acclimate. Finally, don’t water them until the soil is dry to the touch and give them a boost of fertilizer according to the label directions.