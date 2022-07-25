GARDENER COLUMN: Simple ways you can help monarch butterflies

Can you imagine a world with no monarch butterflies? Neither can I, but unfortunately monarch butterfly populations have been in decline due in large part to habitat loss. According to the Wisconsin DNR, there has been “an 80% decline over the last 20 years in the Eastern population of monarchs that breed and migrate through Wisconsin and 15 other states.” The Monarch Joint Venture website states, “The declining monarch population parallels other declining pollinator populations which in turn impacts human food systems.” One simple way you can help change this and support monarch populations is to plant a monarch garden, whether you have a large garden area or just want to grow a few plants in containers.

Planting milkweed is a key and easy way you can help monarchs. Milkweed is the sole host plant of the monarch as it is the only plant on which the females lay their eggs. The eggs hatch into larvae which eat the milkweed foliage. The foliage contains compounds which are toxic to most birds and mammals so that protects the larvae from being eaten by predators. Some native varieties you can grow are common milkweed—asclepias syriaca, swamp milkweed—a. incarnata, and butterflyweed—a. tuberosa. Plants and seeds are available from local nurseries. There is more information on growing milkweed on the National Wildlife Federation’s website at nwf.org/Garden-For-Wildlife/About/Native-Plants/Milkweed.aspx.

Monarchs migrate to Mexico on an incredibly long 2,000-3,000 mile journey. After the caterpillars on the milkweed plants that you grew have turned into butterflies, they also will need fuel to sustain them on this long journey, fuel which they get from nectar. Another way to help monarchs is to plant late blooming nectar flowers. Some late blooming natives you might consider are New England aster—symphyotrichum novae-angliae, meadow blazing star—liatris ligulistylis, purple cone flower—echinacea purpurea, and showy goldenrod—solidago speciosa. The Wisconsin DNR has a colorful fact sheet on these at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/sites/default/files/topic/EndangeredResources/plantsformonarchs.pdf.

Another thing to consider is to limit pesticide and herbicide use on your plantings as they potentially could harm monarchs. If you choose to use them, be sure to read the labels and apply as directed. Mulching around your plants will help keep weeds down, and that also will help reduce the need for the use of chemicals.

Monarchs also need water to drink, and for mineral absorption that facilitates reproduction. Butterflies can’t land on water, so regular water features like bird baths or ponds aren’t sufficient. Instead they sip liquid from muddy soil in a behavior known as “puddling.” Another way you can help them is by creating a puddling station. These can simply be constructed from a terra cotta saucer filled with gravel and a couple of rocks which the butterflies can use to land on to sip. The National Wildlife Federation has a helpful fact sheet titled “How to Provide Water in Monarch Gardens” which can be found at nwf.org/-/media/Documents/PDFs/Garden-for-Wildlife/Tip-Sheets/Water-Butterfly-Gardens.

Once you have established your plantings and have some monarchs near your home a fun way to reward yourself is to have your newly created habitat certified as an official Monarch Waystation. Becoming a certified Monarch Waystation, through monarchwatch.org, means that your garden has met the criteria for providing food, shelter, and breeding grounds for monarch butterflies. Information on the Monarch Waystation Program can be found at https://monarchwatch.org/waystations.