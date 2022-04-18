GARDENER COLUMN: Spring bulbs in the garden

This is the time of year to get out and enjoy the beautiful spring bulbs. One of the earliest bulbs we see are the Snow Drops. They come up before the snow is even melted. It is impressive how they push up through the icy dirt. They are short, and not very showy, but it is always exciting to see the first flowers of spring.

Daffodils are one of the next big displays of spring. They bloom at different times and come in different colors and sizes. The tall lemon yellow trumpet flower is the most common. Daffodils also come in orange and white. Daffodils contain a chemical called oxalic acid that protect them from squirrels in the fall, as well as the deer and rabbits in the spring. Daffodil bulbs multiply so each bulb will divide and make more flowers. A combination of colors I am going to try is the white daffodil Thalia with the tall white summer snowflake. Both bloom at the same time, making a spectacular white display. The city of Lodi has claimed daffodils as their flower, and they are planted all over the village. It is well worth a drive to Lodi to see all of these flowers in the spring.

Tulips are another popular bulb that come in many different varieties, with bloom times from early to late spring. They also have a wide variety of heights, colors and shapes. Many gardeners like to put different color combinations together each year. When you make your choices, be sure and choose tulips that bloom at the same time. Then choose from the wide variety of colors and styles. You could pick purple, pink and lavender for a “cool” display or shades of red for a “hot” display.

Although tulips are technically a perennial, many centuries of hybridizing means that the bulbs’ ability to come back year after year has weakened. The tulips around the square in Madison are dug every year after the beautiful spring display and new bulbs are planted in the fall.

There are also “species” tulips. These tulips have smaller bulbs with shorter flower stems, but they are long-lasting bulbs and the clumps increase over the years, similar to the daffodils.

Many a gardener has awoken in the morning to find every tulip bud eaten off by deer. One answer to this problem is location. You can plant the bulbs close to the house where humans are more often present and the deer are less likely to roam.

Both daffodil and tulip bulbs are planted in the fall, two to four weeks before the ground freezes. Select a site that offers full or partial sun. The leaves will not be out on most trees in spring so that gives you more planting options.

Now is the perfect time of year to walk around your neighborhood or go to a public garden, such as Olbrich Botanical Garden in Madison, and see the many different varieties of bulbs, how they are planted and which ones you might like in your garden. Garden catalogues will be coming out soon. You can peruse them, mark your favorites or just go ahead and order your choices. The bulbs will then be mailed to you at the proper planting time in the fall.

Next fall, gardeners across the country will plant their bulbs and then patiently wait until the following spring to see the results of their efforts. This is one more example of a gardener’s resolve.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9688.