GARDENER COLUMN: Spring gardening brings tasks aplenty

With spring’s official arrival and April just around the corner, there are plenty of garden tasks to do now. For vegetable gardeners, it’s time to start your tomatoes from seed. It’s also time to start the pepper, eggplant, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli seeds. Use sterile seed mix and if you use recycled plant containers, wash them first in a solution of 10% bleach and water to help avoid problems later. If your garden soil isn’t frozen and has dried out, rake off any of last season’s mulch. Also, remove any of last year’s plant foliage if you didn’t get it done last fall. This will help it dry and be warmed by the soil. Turn your compost pile and then add fresh kitchen scraps, composted manure, and dried leaves. I may sound like a broken record but get a soil test done in your vegetable garden if you haven’t done one in several years.

If you have established asparagus beds, it’s time to fertilize them. Use 1 to 1.5 pounds per 100-square-feet of 10-10-10 all-purpose garden fertilizer. I started an asparagus bed last year, but I won’t be harvesting much of it, if any at all, for at least a couple seasons. It takes two to three years to get the plants truly established so it’s important to be patient. It’s also the time to fertilize grapes if you have them. Grapes are deep-rooted perennials that remove a substantial amount of nutrients from the soil. Take a look at your trees and check to see if the buds are starting to swell. If they have, fertilize established fruit trees with a low-nitrogen fertilizer and fertilize shade trees and shrubs with high-nitrogen fertilizer.

For those of you who enjoy growing flowers, you can get some of your annuals started now. Plant coleus, dusty miller, snapdragon, and verbena. You can also plant alyssum, aster, calendula, delphinium, larkspur, moss rose, and salvia.

Plant or repot any geraniums that you saved from last fall. Trim them back to four to six inches tall and water them thoroughly. Finish potting up your begonias, dahlias, caladium, elephants and other bulbs. Move them under artificial lights or to a sunny location as soon as they sprout. Keep the soil moist, but not wet. I have my geraniums and other bulbs potted up and under some grow lights as I don’t have enough window space for all of them.

Prune any summer-flowering shrubs, after the end of June, such as buddleja davidii—butterfly bush, weigela, hydrangea, and spirea. Cut out old canes from climbing rose so that new shoots can grow. Also, remove winter protection from your other roses. As the weather warms, you can start to check the ground beneath the mulch in your perennial beds. Leave the mulch in place as long as there are still icy spots in the soil. There are numerous beneficial insects that make their winter homes in your mulch, so don’t be in too much of a hurry to remove it. However, once the soil is no longer frozen, remove the mulch from around your spring bulbs and start to push it away from your perennials to let them breathe. Leave the mulch on the beds too long and it will encourage mold and other pathogens. Once you’ve got all your garden tasks done, get out and enjoy some of that spring air.

