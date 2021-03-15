GARDENER COLUMN: Spring’s arrival offers indoor and outdoor gardening opportunities

As the snow melts and we have sunny days, take advantage of the warmer weather, and get outside. When you can, remove the mulch around your spring-blooming bulbs only. Resist the temptation to remove mulch from your other perennials – we can still get some cold weather so wait to remove the rest of the mulch until around mid-April. Check your perennials for any heaved roots. If you find any, gently press them back down and pull some mulch up and over them. My heuchera are notorious for doing this so I will be checking them out as soon as the snow is gone from my shade beds where they are located. If you have climbing roses, you can cut out old canes to promote new growth.

If your soil is fairly dry and not frozen in the vegetable garden, rake off any mulch to help it finish dry and warm the soil. Remove any remaining plants from last year’s vegetables. I currently have quite a bit of snow in my raised vegetable garden beds but I’m hoping that will be gone soon so I can get them ready for planting my cole crops come April. If you left any parsnips, carrots, or any other vegetables in the ground over winter, harvest them before they start growing to prevent spoilage. If you have a compost pile, turn it and add kitchen scraps, composted manure, and dry leaves.

Walk around the yard and check your trees and shrubs for animal damage; protect them with wire if need be. Take the time to fertilize your asparagus beds, grapes, shade trees, evergreens, fruit trees, and shrubs as needed. It’s also time to finish any pruning you might need to do on your trees while they are still dormant. Some trees, such as maple, willow, birch, walnut, and elm will ooze sap excessively in early spring but will not harm the tree. If you need to prune an oak, pay attention to the daytime temperatures. Stop pruning when daytime temps reach 50 degrees to help prevent oak wilt. Also finish pruning grapes, berry bushes, and summer-flowering shrubs. Finally, if you didn’t do it last fall, service your lawn mower so it’s in tip-top shape and sharpen the blades. Lawn mowing season will soon be upon us. Gardening season is starting to ramp up – get some of these tasks done now so you can enjoy the season.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.