GARDENER COLUMN: Spring treats: rhubarb and asparagus

Many of us can hardly wait to have fresh asparagus and tasty rhubarb to enjoy this spring. Even though there is usually asparagus available in grocery stores year-round, produce that has been grown thousands of miles away and shipped here just doesn’t taste as good as the spears you’ll pick yourself. Rhubarb is even more of a seasonal vegetable—that we use like a fruit—so it is not usually available in the store until it’s ready to harvest here. Whether you have your own plants, have friends who share, or purchase them at a farmer’s market, these two plants provide a great taste of spring.

Even though we use asparagus and rhubarb quite differently, they actually have some commonalities in their growth and care. Once established, both are long-lived plants that are worth growing. If you are starting new plants, prepare a weed-free planting area in full sun. You might put them on the edge of another garden bed because you do not want to disturb them once planted or in a bed of their own. Allow them plenty of room, because both have large root systems. If your soil requires fertilization or amendments such as compost, add that before planting and work it in well.

Traditionally, a trench about 10-12 inches deep has been recommended for asparagus, planting the crowns at least 12-18 inches apart and filling the trench gradually throughout the season as the first spears grow. However, newer sources say you can start with a shallower furrow, which is less work, and the plants will adjust to the proper depth on their own. For planting rhubarb, you may purchase a potted plant from a nursery or get a root division from an existing clump. Either way, plant the new plant at the same depth as the old one, so the crown is not exposed or buried too deeply.

Another common feature of these two plants is that they hate competition. Both are heavy feeders, and if they become surrounded by grass or weeds; these will take nutrients away from the asparagus and rhubarb. So even though your grandmother’s rhubarb or asparagus may have been growing in a fencerow, or along a roadside, that doesn’t mean it is an ideal location. By mulching around the rhubarb plants and maintaining a weed-free asparagus bed with a mulch cover, you will have higher producing plants.

Both asparagus and rhubarb need to be fertilized annually, and you won’t be picking anything for the first three years. The root systems need to become established and ready to produce for years to come. The first couple years that you start picking, you will want to only harvest the largest stalks and not too heavily to allow the plants to become strong. Asparagus should only be picked until the latter part of June so that the spears have the rest of the season to grow, fern out, and store up energy for the following growing season.

For rhubarb, you can harvest the stalks anytime they are in good shape and healthy-looking. In a dry year, the stalks may become tough and fibrous; while not harmful, they are not very appealing. Only rhubarb stalks are edible; the leaves contain oxalic acid, which can cause stomach upset. If rhubarb plants are “touched” by frost in the spring or fall, the freezing action pushes the oxalic acid in the leaves down into the stalks, so discard those stalks. Pick off any flower stalks that form on rhubarb plants.

If you are starting a new asparagus or rhubarb bed, consider some of the newer varieties. They will be better-yielding and tasty additions to your garden.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9688.