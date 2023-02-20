“Every gardener knows that under the cloak of winter lies a miracle.” — Barbara Winkler

My husband and I recently attended the PBS Gardening & Landscaping Expo. It’s one of my favorite winter events as I get the opportunity to learn new things presented by gardening experts and it help gets me excited about the upcoming season. We were only able to attend one day and there were so many different seminars we wanted to attend, that we had to split up a couple times during the day. One seminar I was unable to attend was on winter sowing. I’ve done winter sowing before but I was hoping to pick up a pointer or two. Luckily, winter sowing isn’t difficult, it’s a great way to get a lot of plants for the price of a seed packet and it’s a great way to scratch that gardening itch all gardeners seem to get this time of year.

I like winter sowing because it gives me a chance to start some of those seeds that need stratification – the process of mimicking winter conditions—or scarification – the weakening of the seed coat—to germinate. Many of these are seeds I could have also planted last fall. However, by the time I was done with all my other fall gardening tasks, I was done with gardening for the season. This year, I’m looking to get some more coneflowers growing and ready to transplant into some other areas of my gardens. Some other perennials that can be started using the winter sowing method include black-eyed or brown-eyed Susan, foxglove, blanket flower, blazing star, butterfly weed, milkweed, speedwell, tickseed, bee balm, and delphinium. January and February are a great time to start these seeds. Hardy annuals and cool-weather crops can also be started using this method in March. Some hardy annuals include Mexican sunflower, cosmos, Canterbury bells, cornflower, larkspur, China aster, calendula, sweet peas, snapdragon, and lupine. Cool-weather crops that do well are lettuce, bok choy, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Winter sowing involves creating little greenhouses where the seeds can be planted and go through the necessary process of stratification or scarification for germination. Ideal greenhouses are plastic gallon or half-gallon milk jugs. Cut the jug almost in half, leaving a hinge so the top remains attached to the bottom. Remove the cap, cut air and moisture vent holes on the top, and drain holes in the bottom. Fill with about four-inches of potting soil. Plant the seeds, following the directions on the packet as to the recommended depth and then water. Label the container and tape it shut with duct or packing tape. Place the container outside in a sunny location where it is protected from the wind and animals but still is exposed to the elements. Then let the container get snowed and rained on until it starts to warm up outside.

Once it starts to get warmer, check on your containers to see if the seeds have germinated. Add more holes to provide additional air circulation and water if needed. As it gets warmer, you can leave the container open to prevent it from getting too hot inside the jug. Once the danger of frost has past, you can leave off the container’s lid. Finally, transplant your seedlings to their location in the garden. To learn more about winter sowing, visit https://extension.psu.edu/starting-seeds-in-winter.

Want to learn even more? Consider attending “Let’s Get Green & Growing!” sponsored by the Columbia County Master Gardener Association on March 25. I’ve attended several times and it is always a great event. Visit https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/files/2023/01/2023-Brochure.pdf to see what sessions are available and to register.