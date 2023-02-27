“My dream is to become a farmer. Just a Bohemian guy pulling up his own sweet potatoes for dinner.”—Lenny Kravitz

Here we are on the brink of March and hopefully, spring weather. Although the weather in the Baraboo Bluffs is not very spring-like yet, there are some plants I’m starting now for my garden. This year I want to start my own sweet potato slips. Normally, I would purchase my slips, but I happen to have a sweet potato on my counter that sprouted. Seeing as Mother Nature has taken the lead, I’m going to try and start my slips instead of buying them. I also have a little gardening buddy—a.k.a. my grandson—who likes to help me with my gardening projects, and this is a simple and fun project for kids.

There are a couple different methods to start sweet potato slips and March is the perfect time to start them. A sweet potato slip is simply a rooted sprout from a mature sweet potato. The traditional method is to suspend a sweet potato in water. To use this method, you’ll need a jar and some toothpicks. Inspect the sweet potato to determine the root end. You may see tiny roots on one end of the sweet potato, and it will typically taper to a point. This is the end you put into the jar first. The other end is the sprouting end. Insert toothpicks into the sweet potato so the sprouting end is suspended above the jar. Then, fill the jar with water and place it in a warm, sunny location or under grow lights on a heat mat. Keep the water level mid-way up the potato and change the water weekly to keep it fresh. Roots will develop first and then the sprouts will start to form. Once you have sprouts five- to six-inches tall, you can separate the slips so they can be transplanted. Using this method, it should take about six- to eight-weeks to produce slips.

Another technique is to start sweet potato slips in soil. Select a container with drainage holes and fill it with potting soil or seed starting mix. Consider using a rotisserie chicken tray for one potato or a foil cake pan for multiple potatoes. Moisten the soil and then nestle the sweet potatoes into the soil so the potato is covered about half way. Use the lid to catch any excess water. Keep the soil moist as the roots and sprouts form. Place the containers in a sunny, warm window or on a heat mat with grow lights to help speed up the process. Typically, it will take about a week for the sweet potato to root. In a couple more weeks, you’ll start to see sprouts grow from the top. Once the sprouts are five- to six-inches tall, carefully remove them from the sweet potato by twisting or cutting off at soil level.

For either method, the slips will not have any roots once you’ve removed them from the mature potato. Remove the bottom leaves and place the slips in a jar of water to “root” them. They should start to develop roots in a couple days. Using heat and light will speed the process. Keep the jar full of fresh water. The slips are ready to plant once the roots are several inches long. When it’s warm enough to plant outside and the danger of frost has passed, they should be planted 12-18 inches apart and about four-inches deep. One potato can produce a dozen or more slips and each plant will produce three to five potatoes. Figure out how many potatoes you’d like and then let the potatoes continue to produce sprouts until you have as many as you wish to grow. Enjoy this fun project and get a leg up on your spring garden.

Also, remember to register for the Columbia County Master Gardener Association’s “Let’s Get Green & Growing!” on March 25. There are all kinds of gardening sessions to attend. Visit https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/files/2023/01/2023-Brochure.pdf to see what sessions are available and to register.